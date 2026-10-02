Larry Nassar Removed From Michigan Sex Offender Registry Due to Court Ruling

Larry Nassar, the disgraced former sports physician convicted of sexually abusing hundreds of young female athletes, has been removed from the Michigan Sex Offender Registry following a recent state Supreme Court decision. The Eaton County Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the development on Thursday, noting that Nassar is among more than 20,000 individuals whose names were purged from the Michigan State Police database as the state complies with new legal limits on retroactive enforcement.

Michigan Supreme Court Ruling Forces Registry Purge

The sudden removal stems from a September 9 Michigan Supreme Court ruling determining that 2021 amendments to the state’s Sex Offender Registration Act cannot be applied retroactively to older crimes. State police were legally required to remove any individuals whose criminal conduct took place prior to July 1, 2011. While Nassar was not publicly exposed, arrested, or convicted until years later, his offenses technically occurred before that cutoff date. Consequently, he no longer meets the statutory requirements for inclusion on the public registry.

The registry was originally designed to assist the public in preventing and protecting against future criminal behavior by providing searchable data including offender names, photos, ages, work and home addresses, specific offenses, tattoos, and registered vehicles.

Larry Nassar removed from Michigan sex offender registry

Prosecutors Criticize Judicial Outcome Over Timeline Loophole

Local prosecutors sharply criticized the judicial outcome, pointing out that the technicalities of the timeline created an untenable loophole. In a statement posted to social media, the Eaton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office expressed deep concern over the change.

Lengthy Prison Sentences Ensure Public Safety Despite Removal

Despite his absence from the public registry, authorities emphasize that Nassar poses no immediate threat to the community. He is currently serving multiple lengthy prison sentences that virtually guarantee he will never be released.

Photo: yahoo.com

Nassar served as a team physician for USA Gymnastics until 2014 and Michigan State University until 2016, operating under the guise of medical treatment while abusing scores of young girls and women.

During the January 2018 proceedings in Ingham County Circuit Court, Judge Rosemarie Aquilina sentenced Nassar to 40 to 175 years in prison, famously telling him, “I’ve just signed your death warrant.” He received an additional 40 to 125 years from an Eaton County judge the following month, alongside a separate 60-year federal prison sentence for possession of child pornography.