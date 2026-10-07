Legislation for Chiricahua National Park Poised for President’s Signature

Legislation to establish Chiricahua National Park in southeastern Arizona is poised to be transmitted to the White House for President Donald Trump’s signature after passing Congress with bipartisan backing. If signed, the 19-square-mile site within the historical territory of the Chiricahua Apache tribes will become the nation’s 64th national park.

The area, featuring hundreds of pinnacle-shaped rock spires formed by an ancient volcanic eruption, was originally designated a national monument in the 1920s.

Exclusive: Rep. Juan Ciscomani of Arizona celebrates passing of Chiricahua National Park bill

“We’re the Grand Canyon state, so we know about this kind of landscape,” Rep. Juan Ciscomani, House sponsor of the Chiricahua National Park Act, said Wednesday. “The Grand Canyon is hard to top, but Chiricahua hold its own. This is something that really hasn’t been discovered.”

Congress Approves Park Creation with Low Estimated Cost

The measure advanced through Congress over several months. House lawmakers approved the park’s creation in a voice vote in March, and the Senate passed the bill Sept. 30 by unanimous consent. The Congressional Budget Office estimated that establishing the park will cost less than $500,000, though specific allocations have not been detailed.

National Park Service officials have not clarified whether new staff will be hired to handle potential increases in visitors following the designation. The agency has experienced workforce reductions under the Trump administration, and maintenance projects across various sites—including Chiricahua—have been ranked as “low priority” compared to projects championed by the White House, such as repairs to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

When asked about operational changes, park service officials stated in a release that the agency will “evaluate those matters consistent with the law, available funding and applicable planning requirements.” The site in rural Cochise County already features an established visitor center, a campground, and hiking trails.”

Arizona's Chiricahua Monument is one signature from national park

Tribal Access and Historical Context

For centuries, the land served as a home to nomadic Apache tribes who resisted European expansion until surrendering to U.S. troops in 1886 and being removed to the San Carlos Apache reservation. Early settlers subsequently referred to the region as the Wonderland of Rocks, while the name Chiricahua is derived from the surrounding mountain range.

The site also preserves a record of human use spanning from prehistoric people to the Buffalo Soldiers—Black U.S. troops stationed in the area following the Civil War during government campaigns against Apache leaders Geronimo and Cochise.

Arizona is one step closer to getting 4th national park

The upcoming legislation preserves tribal access for traditional ceremonies and permits temporary public closures to protect those cultural practices, though specific implementation details remain undecided, according to Ciscomani. San Carlos Apache tribal leaders did not take a formal position on the national park designation, a spokesperson stated Wednesday. Instead, the tribe referenced its 2024 congressional testimony where San Carlos Apache Deputy Attorney General Justine Jimmie requested uninterrupted access to ancestral areas.

“National parks have become so packed with tourists,” Jimmie said during the testimony. “In contrast, we go to our cultural areas in what are now parks to seek sanctuary, pray, and perform ceremonies.”

Distinction Between Monuments and Parks

Under federal law, national monuments are designated primarily to protect specific locations, objects, or archaeological and historical sites, typically using authority granted under the Antiquities Act—as former President Calvin Coolidge did for Chiricahua in 1924, with expansions following under former President Franklin Roosevelt in 1938. National parks, by contrast, possess a broader statutory purpose encompassing large-scale recreation and the preservation of expansive wilderness.

Approximately 85% of Chiricahua is designated as wilderness, drawing roughly 60,000 visitors annually. Both monuments and parks are managed by the National Park Service. Upon presidential signature, Chiricahua will become the first new national park established since the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve was created in West Virginia in 2021.