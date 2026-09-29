Lenovo Details IdeaPad Vibe 15 with Ryzen AI, 120Hz OLED, and 32GB RAM

Lenovo’s IdeaPad Vibe 15 laptop arrives in Europe on Oct. 15 starting at $699, pairing AMD Ryzen AI 300 and 400 processors with up to a 120Hz OLED display. While the 15-inch machine offers strong battery life up to 21.9 hours, configurations feature a striking hardware contradiction: the faster processor caps RAM at 16GB, while the slower chip reaches 32GB.

Split Processing Power and Memory Limits

The 15-inch laptop family divides into two distinct models with surprising configuration trade-offs. The IdeaPad Vibe 15AGP12 utilizes the Ryzen AI 7 445 processor, while the 15AKP12 runs on a Ryzen AI 5 330. Performance metrics show the Ryzen AI 7 445 delivers about 29 percent higher CPU throughput than the lower-tier chip. It also features a faster Radeon 840M integrated GPU compared to the Radeon 820M on the Ryzen AI 5 330, creating a distinct graphics advantage for gaming and rendering workloads.

Yet Lenovo applies a restrictive memory cap to the more powerful silicon. The Ryzen AI 7 445 model tops out at 16GB of RAM. Buyers needing 32GB of memory for virtual machines, local AI tasks, or intense multitasking must step down to the Ryzen AI 5 330 configuration. Both variants include two M.2 2242 storage slots, allowing users to drop in a secondary solid-state drive without replacing the factory module.

Display Options and Battery Endurance

Lenovo offers three distinct panel choices across the lineup, topped by an OLED option. Both variants can be configured with an IPS screen running at 1,200p and 60Hz, or an OLED panel pushing 2,160 by 1,352 pixels at 120Hz. The 15AGP12 model gains an exclusive middle-ground choice featuring a 1,200p IPS display at 120Hz. The OLED screen reaches 500 nits of peak brightness, beating the 400-nit ceiling of the IPS alternatives while delivering deeper contrast and true blacks.

Power comes from either a 50Wh or 65Wh battery pack, chosen independently of the CPU. Equipped with the 65Wh battery, the hardware achieves up to 21.9 hours of local 1080p video playback at 150 nits of brightness. Under the more demanding MobileMark 30 benchmark running at 250 nits, endurance drops to 12.4 hours. Video playback figures remain high because hardware decoding blocks handle local files efficiently, whereas mixed workloads keep the CPU, memory, and display controller active.

Conservative Connectivity Choices

Physical ports on the chassis include two USB-C connections, two USB-A ports, an HDMI 1.4 output, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The USB-C ports support DisplayPort 1.2 and USB Power Delivery ranging from 65W to 100W. Every USB port on the machine is strictly limited to 5 Gbps. For a platform rolling out in 2026, omitting USB4 or 10 Gbps and 20 Gbps connections creates a noticeable bottleneck for fast external SSDs and modern docks.

Regional rollouts begin in Europe on Oct. 15, followed by the United States in November. Lenovo has not yet released complete pricing matrices for every hardware combination, leaving the exact specifications tied to the $699 base price unconfirmed.