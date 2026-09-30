Leonie Fiebich and New York Liberty Reach WNBA Semifinals in Historic Upset

The New York Liberty secured an 87-71 victory over the Minnesota Lynx, sweeping their first-round series 2:0 to reach the WNBA semifinals. As the 2024 champions, the eighth-seeded Liberty became the first team to advance past the opening round under the current format introduced in 2022.

Breaking Down the Upset Over the Top-Seeded Lynx

Entering the postseason as the number one seed, the Minnesota Lynx were defeated by the New York Liberty. Two years after these franchises battled in the WNBA Finals, New York engineered a historic playoff upset.

Breanna Stewart spearheaded the offensive attack once again, matching her previous output with 21 points. Jonquel Jones mirrored that production with 21 points of her own. Meanwhile, German national team standout Leonie Fiebich added seven crucial points and three rebounds in front of the home crowd.

Inside the Numbers: New York Liberty vs. Minnesota Lynx Series Statline

Metric / Stat New York Liberty Minnesota Lynx Series Result 2 Wins (Advanced) 0 Wins (Eliminated) Game 2 Score 87 Points 71 Points Regular Season Seed No. 8 Seed No. 1 Seed Key Scorers (Game 2) Breanna Stewart (21), Jonquel Jones (21) Not Sourced

Looking Ahead to the Semifinals and Roster Depth

With the historic first-round sweep secured, the Liberty turn their attention to the semifinal round. They will face either the Atlanta Dream or the Washington Mystics, with Atlanta currently holding a 1-0 advantage in that series. Jonquel Jones made the team’s ambitions clear after the victory: "We are convinced that we can play against anyone and beat anyone – and with this attitude we go into the next round."

Photo: sportschau.de

The squad continues to operate without Satou Sabally, who remains sidelined due to the lingering effects of a concussion. Sabrina Ionescu emphasized that the team’s ceiling remains high: "I feel that we have taken further steps in the right direction tonight, and of course our best basketball is still to come – we all believe that."

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