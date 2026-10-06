Li Cunxin releases memoir The Lucky Son on ballet and leadership

Li Cunxin, whose life story inspired Mao’s Last Dancer, returns to print with a new memoir titled The Lucky Son, publishing on October 6 via Penguin Random House Australia. The book charts his transition from ballet stardom to fatherhood, corporate finance, and artistic leadership.

The Lucky Son Documents Li Cunxin's Career Transitions

The Lucky Son picks up directly where Mao’s Last Dancer concluded, hitting shelves on October 6 via Penguin Random House Australia.

The memoir documents Li Cunxin’s professional pivot into a secondary career as a stockbroker while continuing to dance professionally.

Readers will find detailed accounts of his directorship of the Queensland Ballet and his decision to leave the Houston Ballet for The Australian Ballet.

From Houston to The Australian Ballet

The new volume follows Li through his career decisions, specifically focusing on his move from the Houston Ballet to join The Australian Ballet. This geographic and institutional shift marked a distinct phase in his professional trajectory. Alongside his performance life, the memoir details an unexpected professional pursuit: building a concurrent career as a stockbroker.

The text explores how Li balanced these dual identities while settling in a new country. Along the way, the narrative addresses the complex logistical realities of maintaining familial bonds stretched thin across three distinct continents.

Li Cunxin releases sequel to 'Mao’s Last Dancer' after 20 years | 9 News Australia

Reflecting on a Cultural Phenomenon

Beyond his time on the stage and the trading floor, The Lucky Son offers intimate reflections on the creation and reception of his first memoir, Mao’s Last Dancer. That initial book subsequently made the leap to the silver screen in a feature film adaptation.

In this second installment, Li reflects on the experience of seeing his life story adapted for audiences. The pages also capture his trepidation at stepping back into the ballet world—this time as an artistic director steering the fortunes of the Queensland Ballet, a leadership role that tested his administrative vision just as much as his artistry once tested his physical limits.

Memoir Detail Specification Book Title The Lucky Son Publisher Penguin Random House Australia Publication Date October 6 Key Leadership Role Artistic Director, Queensland Ballet

The Memoir Records Personal Sacrifices Across Three Continents

The memoir does not shy away from the personal sacrifices required to sustain a life lived across international borders. Managing familial challenges across three continents took an emotional toll, details of which form a core emotional pillar of the new book.

Ultimately, The Lucky Son records the later chapters of a figure whose journey continues to captivate readers. The October 6 release invites audiences to witness the lesser-seen chapters of a life defined by transitions.