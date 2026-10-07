Liana Minassian says Oceanside is the perfect affordable beach escape

In a personal essay published by Business Insider, traveler and writer Liana Minassian details her experiences visiting Oceanside, California, highlighting the coastal city as an accessible and affordable weekend escape from Los Angeles.

Trading Los Angeles Traffic for the Pacific Surfliner

Minassian writes that she first discovered Oceanside in 2022 after researching Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner route. Traveling from Los Angeles takes roughly two hours and costs around $30, while a journey from San Diego takes an hour and costs about $18.

She notes that boarding the train marks the true beginning of the vacation, allowing passengers to bypass the stress of driving by reading, writing, or enjoying snacks and wine from the on-board café. While the train ride adds nearly an hour compared to traveling by car, Minassian argues that the ocean views and relaxed atmosphere make the transit worthwhile.

Coastal Recreation and Harbor Activities

Upon arriving in San Diego County, Minassian typically heads straight to the beach to relax on the sand or walk along the boardwalk known as The Strand. She observes that surfers frequently occupy the local waters, noting a surf competition she witnessed near the Oceanside pier during a previous visit.

For visitors looking to get out on the water, Minassian recommends heading to Harbor Village to rent a kayak. Paddling out offers a chance to observe sea lions basking in the sun beneath the town’s iconic public sign.

Exploring the Local Food and Arts Scene

Describing herself as a foodie, Minassian highlights the walkable nature of Oceanside’s dining and cultural offerings. Morning routines often feature banana lattes and avocado toast at Banana Dang, followed by fresh ceviche with harbor views at Lighthouse Oyster Bar & Grill, and evening drinks at the Cococabana rooftop bar.

Beyond dining, the city features an active arts community anchored by murals along Artist Alley, artisan markets, weekly sunset street fairs, and public library art walks. Visitors can also view rotating exhibits at the Oceanside Museum of Art or catch live music performances at venues like The Jazzy Wishbone and Sound by the Sea.

Budget-Friendly Accommodations in Southern California

Unlike many crowded and expensive Southern California beach towns, Minassian notes that Oceanside maintains a quieter, more affordable atmosphere. Her visits have consistently yielded overnight accommodations, including two-bedroom rentals, for under $200 per night.