Lifestyle Communities Shepparton Hosts Open Day for Over-50s Home Buyers

Lifestyle Communities Shepparton is opening its doors on Saturday, 17 October from 10 am to 2 pm at 65 Channel Road, Shepparton, inviting prospective over-50s home buyers to explore low-maintenance housing, resort-style amenities, and community living firsthand.

Stepping Beyond the Brochure in Shepparton

On October 17, Lifestyle Communities Shepparton aims to offer a different angle. Visitors can tour the location at 65 Channel Road to see how the physical infrastructure matches the day-to-day reality of the residents who already live there.

The estate is built for a specific demographic: active over-50s looking to downsize, reduce property maintenance overhead, free up schedule space for travel, or build fresh social networks. Rather than relying solely on static sales brochures, the open day event gives prospective buyers direct access to the people who made the move.

Exploring the Clubhouse, Wellness Spaces, and Social Infrastructure

The Shepparton site integrates several core amenities designed to support an active lifestyle without requiring extensive upkeep from individual homeowners.

Resort-style swimming pools and a fully equipped gymnasium

Dedicated wellness spaces for health maintenance

A bowling green and an on-site cinema

Central social hubs engineered to foster regular community interaction

Low-maintenance homes form the core of the offering, pairing downsized footprints with shared recreational facilities.

Connecting Over a Complimentary BBQ

Many current homeowners point to interpersonal connection as the primary driver behind their satisfaction with the move. To facilitate genuine dialogue rather than a standard sales pitch, organizers have scheduled a complimentary BBQ to run throughout the event.

This relaxed setting is designed to let prospective buyers mingle with existing residents, ask unscripted questions about the everyday realities of the estate, and test the social dynamics of the neighborhood before making any financial commitments.

Event Details and Registration Information

The open day runs for a single four-hour window on Saturday, 17 October, operating from 10 am to 2 pm. Attendees can visit the site directly at 65 Channel Road, Shepparton.

For those planning ahead or wanting to track event updates, online registration is available through the official portal at lifestylecommunities.com.au. Alternatively, inquiries can be directed to the team via phone at 1300 50 55 60.