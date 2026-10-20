Like a Warzone’: Irish Couple Describe Chaos During Paris Riots

Paris Weekend Getaway Descends into Chaos

“It looked like a warzone.”

What started as a weekend holiday in Paris for an Irish couple turned into an ordeal resembling a warzone, as widespread riots, looting, and violent clashes left luxury shops vandalized, streets barricaded, and historic monuments damaged across the French capital.

Lucas Spicer and Olivia Goldsmith were on a short trip to France between Thursday and Sunday when disorder erupted in areas of Paris, rte.jfif reported.

“The picture of France emerging this morning, in light of all the destruction, plays well into their hands,” says @BCautres. “We can clearly see that the National Rally is not a loser here.” https://t.co/WEhKIu8SsQ — https://x.com/michaelkruse/status/2112539818794099026

Luxury Stores Smashed and Rooftop Stranding

Mr Spicer described seeing the city heavily vandalized, noting that high-end luxury stores such as Louis Vuitton and Sephora had windows smashed and facades damaged as if struck by paintball bullets.

Thick black smoke rose on both sides of the city, visible from the rooftop of the Galeries Lafayette department store where the couple found themselves stranded as the protests intensified below.

@FoxNews Digital's senior editor of investigations @AsraNomani has identified 54 organizations behind France's escalating protests — a sprawling network of communist parties, revolutionary socialist groups, labor unions, Palestine-solidarity organizations and international media… — https://x.com/MagnusRanstorp/status/2112186373746683931

After roughly two hours on the roof, the couple decided to escape and walk toward the Eiffel Tower.

Police Struggle to Clear Debris-Strewn Streets

The journey tested their nerves. A standard half-hour walk stretched to nearly two hours as they wove through debris-strewn streets while police struggled to clear the thoroughfares.

Photo: The Guardian

Ms Goldsmith admitted to feeling frightened when encountering large groups of people, fearing police crowd-control measures like tear gas. Once they finally reached the Eiffel Tower, however, the area felt like an entirely different world, where tourists unaware of the surrounding chaos continued their visits.

Fireworks and Curfews Amid National Unrest

From the top of the monument that evening, the couple watched hundreds of police cruisers patrol the city and witnessed protesters firing fireworks at security forces. Both expressed sadness over the destruction of small, family-owned businesses and public landmarks, including the Place de la Bastille where concrete surrounding the statue was heavily damaged.

Andrew Hussey, noted historian of modern #France🇨🇵 & its culture, writes poignantly in the wake of this past weekend’s riots, “I have long argued that as yet there is no civil war in France. But late that night, that is precisely what it looked like.”https://t.co/lJ6FoVYaF5 — https://x.com/DrJPPham/status/2112137137151701168

The weekend unrest in Paris formed part of broader national demonstrations involving students, farmers, climate activists, and a revived Yellow Vests movement voicing deep frustration over the rising cost of living. Similar protests and violent clashes broke out in other cities, including Lyon and Marseille, prompting the French government to deploy heavy security forces and implement fresh curfews.

French Cities Impose Curfews to Restore Peace

City / Region Reported Action / Measure Key Impact Paris Curfews in designated zones (République, Les Halles) Restored overnight public peace; heavy police presence Lyon Renewed city-centre curfew (9 PM to 6 AM) Controlled nighttime disturbances Marseille Curfew imposed for unaccompanied minors Targeted street-level unrest Limoges Arrest made following historic town hall arson Investigation ongoing into radical groups

Irish in Paris reflect on weekend of violence and unrest | #RTENews #france

The destructive weekend prompted swift political and judicial fallout across France. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu announced plans in the National Assembly for a massive security deployment ahead of subsequent weekend demonstrations, while the speaker of the lower house confirmed a parliamentary inquiry into police tactics and the handling of the violence.