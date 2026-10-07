Lionel Messi Bids Emotional Farewell in Final Argentina Match

Lionel Messi ended his international career for Argentina on October 6, 2026, leading the Albiceleste to a 3:0 victory over Benin at an ausverkauften Monumental-Stadion in Buenos Aires. The match served as the final chapter of a historic international run that featured 208 appearances and 126 goals.

A Historic Farewell in Buenos Aires

The evening at the Estadio Mâs Monumental began with fervent fan chants, a massive fireworks display, and an emotional pre-match atmosphere. Messi broke down in tears on his way into the 85,000-capacity venue, walking onto the pitch alongside his three sons, Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro. Family members, including his wife Antonela Roccuzzo and mother Celia Cuccittini, watched from the VIP boxes as Fabio Santana, a veteran of the Falkland Islands war, sang the national anthem.

Before kickoff, a giant light-blue and white jersey bearing the number 10 and the word “Gracias” in large golden letters was stretched across the turf. In the 10th minute, the referee temporarily halted the match to allow the capacity crowd to deliver a prolonged standing ovation, chanting “Olé olé olé – Messi Messi” for two minutes.

Metric Statistic Total Appearances 208 games International Goals 126 goals Major Trophies FIFA World Cup (2022), Copa América (2021, 2024) Final Match Stats vs. Benin 1 Goal (Penalty, 71′), 2 Assists

On-Pitch Production and Match Details

On the pitch, the playmaker orchestrated the attack with trademark precision. Messi delivered the corner assist for Nicolas Otamendi’s opening goal in the 48th minute, before setting up Nico Paz for the team’s second in the 61st minute. In the 71st minute, Messi capped off his performance by converting a penalty kick to secure the 3:0 scoreline.

Photo: SRF

The fixture marked the definitive conclusion of a journey that began on August 17, 2005, against Hungary—a debut famously cut short by a straight red card issued by German referee Markus Merk less than a minute after Messi entered as a substitute. Over the ensuing years, that shaky start evolved into a historic resume featuring a Copa América title in 2021, another in 2024, and the ultimate triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, alongside runners-up finishes in the 2014 and 2026 World Cups.

Global Reactions and Closing Sentences

International media outlets captured the gravity of the occasion. Spain’s Marca called it “the monumental farewell,” while La Nacion in Argentina described the night as the moment the legend “knocks on the door of eternity.” In Italy, the Gazzetta dello Sport noted the melancholic tone of the evening, marking the first major appearance without his father Jorge, who passed away in August.

After the match, Messi addressed the crowd directly. “It was an honor to wear this jersey over the last 20 years,” he stated. “I have never stopped fighting. Not being a part of it anymore will hurt me very much. Playing for the Argentine national team is the most beautiful thing that can happen to someone.”