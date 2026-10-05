Llolleo Plaza Hosts 80s Party This Sunday

Llolleo will host a new edition of “La Plaza de los 80’s: Nos volvemos a encontrar” this coming Sunday, October 1, starting at 8:00 p.m. Organized to bring the community together through music, dance, and nostalgia, the free public event returns to the main plaza following popular demand from past attendees.

A Nostalgic Gathering Back by Public Demand

The community celebration centers on shared memories, friendship, and retro entertainment. The evening opens with a public karaoke session designed to break the ice and encourage audience participation. Once the singing wraps up, organizers will open the dance floor to classic hits from the 1980s.

Music for the dance floor will be handled by DJ Pakito and DJ Pinta. Both disc jockeys are tasked with keeping the energy high and guiding the crowd through the decade’s defining anthems. Attendees have been encouraged to wear period-appropriate attire, adding a visual element of costume and retro style to the open-air plaza.

La Plaza De Los 80's Gathers Residents in Plaza De Llolleo

The gathering takes place entirely outdoors in the public square, offering an accessible space for all generations to connect.

Detail Information Event Name La Plaza de los 80’s: Nos volvemos a encontrar Date Sunday, October 1 Start Time 8:00 p.m. (20:00 hours) Location Plaza de Llolleo Featured Acts DJ Pakito and DJ Pinta Activities Karaoke, 1980s dance music, social gathering

Organizers emphasize that the gathering serves as more than just a dance party, functioning instead as a communal space for residents to catch up with old friends and share local culture. The initiative relies entirely on public participation, inviting everyone in the area to step outside and join the festivities.