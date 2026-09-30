Los Angeles Dodgers x Vans Sk8-Hi and Era Release Date

Arriving ahead of the postseason on October 9, 2026, the Los Angeles Dodgers and Vans have partnered on a limited capsule collection featuring the Sk8-Hi and Era silhouettes. Priced at $140 and $120 respectively, the West Coast collaboration blends franchise iconography with pre-distressed skate aesthetics.

A California-Rooted Partnership for October Baseball

As October baseball gets underway, the stakes for the postseason are climbing alongside ongoing player-ownership discussions for the upcoming offseason. Right at the center of the sports world, the Los Angeles Dodgers are chasing another deep run. To mark the moment, the storied baseball franchise has teamed up with Vans for a targeted footwear capsule that brings together two distinct West Coast cultural mainstays.

While Major League Baseball and the footwear brand may not seem like an obvious pairing at first glance, the two entities have collaborated on previous capsules in 2010 and 2017. This latest project narrows its focus significantly, honoring the Dodgers with custom details that speak directly to the team’s faithful.

Design Details and Pre-Distressed Craftsmanship

Both the Vans Era and the Sk8-Hi lean heavily into Dodgers Classic Blue and white colorways. Blue and white checkerboard panels anchor the uppers, integrating Vans’ most recognizable print with team colors. Dodgers script lettering and LA emblems appear across the upper construction, while alternating outsoles bring team spirit right down to the ground level.

Here is why that matters for collectors: Vans bypassed the standard pristine finish in favor of intentional pre-distressed detailing. This worn-in sensibility mirrors the brand’s skate heritage. Finishing touches include contrasting gradient insoles and red baseball stitching threading through the construction as a direct nod to the sport.

Silhouette Release Date Price (USD) SKU Vans Era (Los Angeles Dodgers) October 9, 2026 $120 VN00152S45K Vans Sk8-Hi (Los Angeles Dodgers) October 9, 2026 $140 VN0014YQ45K

Release Information and Where to Buy

The Los Angeles Dodgers x Vans collection hits shelves on October 9, 2026. The Skate Era will retail for $120 USD, while the Sk8-Hi carries a $140 USD price point. Both styles will be available through standard retail channels, Vans US, and authorized partners as fans gear up for postseason action.