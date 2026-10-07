Lufthansa Expands Japan Network to 50 Weekly Flights for Summer 2027

The Lufthansa Group is expanding its Japan network for the summer 2027 season by boosting its schedule to as many as 50 weekly flights. The airline group is adding a daily Frankfurt-Narita route and restoring non-stop flights to Nagoya, meeting a surge in travel demand driven by a weak yen and rising global tourism.

Restoring the Frankfurt-Nagoya Industrial Link

Lufthansa will restart seasonal non-stop flights between Frankfurt and Nagoya on March 29, 2027, operating three times weekly on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. Passengers will board Flight LH736 leaving Frankfurt at 2:10 p.m. to land in Nagoya at 9:35 a.m. the day after. The return flight, LH737, will leave Nagoya at 11:30 a.m. and land in Frankfurt at 6:30 p.m.

Nagoya sits at the center of Aichi prefecture, serving as a primary manufacturing base and a cornerstone of Japan’s automotive industry. Beyond its heavy corporate market, the route provides travelers with access to the Japanese Alps and acts as an alternative gateway to Kyoto. For passengers originating in central Japan, Lufthansa’s Frankfurt hub opens up onward connections across Europe.

Expanding Tokyo Capacity Through Narita and Haneda

Complementing its existing daily flights from Frankfurt and Munich to Tokyo-Haneda, Lufthansa will add a daily seasonal Frankfurt-Narita service beginning March 28, 2027. Travelers can take Flight LH710, which departs Frankfurt at 1:45 p.m. and lands at Narita at 9:30 a.m. the following day, whereas the eastbound return leg LH711 departs Tokyo at 11:20 a.m. and touches down in Frankfurt at 6:40 p.m.

Photo: travelmole.com

Operating both Narita and Haneda gives the carrier operational flexibility inside the capital region, balancing the closer-in urban access of Haneda with Narita’s regional catchment area. Both the newly added Nagoya and Narita services will deploy Boeing 787-9 aircraft outfitted with Lufthansa’s Allegris cabin configuration. Each airframe features 28 Business Class seats, 28 Premium Economy seats, and 231 Economy Class seats.

Broadening the European Footprint Across Japan

The wider Lufthansa Group is scaling up its presence to match the German carrier’s expansion. SWISS is increasing its operations with up to seven weekly flights between Zurich and Tokyo-Narita for summer 2027. Austrian Airlines and ITA Airways maintain their respective daily rotations, with Austrian flying Vienna-Narita and ITA connecting Rome to Haneda.

Airline Route Frequency Aircraft / Cabin Lufthansa Frankfurt to Nagoya 3 weekly (Resuming Mar 29, 2027) Boeing 787-9 (Allegris) Lufthansa Frankfurt to Tokyo-Narita Daily (Starting Mar 28, 2027) Boeing 787-9 (Allegris) SWISS Zurich to Tokyo-Narita Up to 7 weekly (Summer 2027) Not specified

Dieter Vranckx, Chief Commercial Officer of Lufthansa Group, noted that Japan remains a “key market” for the enterprise. He stated that the investments offer customers expanded travel options and support the diversification of the intercontinental network, reinforcing the group’s standing as the leading European airline group in Japan.

Global Carriers Respond to Surging Inbound Demand

International carriers are scaling up capacity to capture sustained post-pandemic tourism growth in Japan. A relatively weak yen has lowered costs for overseas travelers from North America, Europe, and Asia. Simultaneously, the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) and Emirates signed a memorandum of understanding to drive tourism exchanges from the Middle East.

Emirates is raising its Japan frequency to 28 weekly flights by adding Narita services and deploying the Airbus A380 on the Dubai-Kansai International Airport route. European competitors are making parallel moves, with Finnair scaling up its Japan services from 28 to 32 weekly flights, and British Airways maintaining double-daily frequencies on its London Heathrow to Haneda route.