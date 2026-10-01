Malaysia vs Singapore: FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 Schedule and TV Channel

Malaysia and Singapore are set to clash in a decisive Group A fixture of the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 at Stadion Si Jalak Harupat in Bandung on Thursday, October 1, with kickoff scheduled for 19.30 Western Indonesia Time (WIB) and live coverage available via the streaming service Vidio. As both sides prepare for this crucial encounter, the tournament’s opening round robin reaches a tense conclusion that will ultimately dictate which regional rivals advance to the final stages.

The Harimau Malaya enter this fixture holding a stronger hand in the group standings, sitting on four points from two matches. Malaysia opened their campaign with a convincing 3-0 victory over Bangladesh before grinding out a scoreless 0-0 draw against Indonesia in their second outing, giving them the points advantage heading into the final matchday.

Meanwhile, Singapore’s Lions find themselves with three points after recovering from an initial setback. The squad dropped their opening fixture 0-2 to Indonesia but bounced back in their second match by defeating Bangladesh 1-0, keeping their tournament hopes entirely alive as the group stage draws to a close.

Group A Standings and Qualification Stakes

With Malaysia holding four points and Singapore sitting closely behind with three, the race for the top positions in Group A remains wide open. While Malaysia enjoys a mathematical cushion due to their superior points total, The Lions require a victory in Bandung to overtake their neighbors and secure their progression in the FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026.

The simultaneous scheduling of Group A’s final matches adds another layer of complexity to the evening. At the exact same time as the Bandung showdown, Indonesia will face Bangladesh at Stadion Utama Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta. Because the outcomes across both venues directly impact the standings and the fate of the Indonesian team in their pursuit of the championship round, the Malaysian squad is expected to press forward aggressively to claim all three points.

Match Details and Broadcast Information

Fans looking to follow the action can tune in through official digital platforms as the regional tournament reaches its group-stage climax. The fixture carries significant weight for both neighboring football associations as they vie for continental supremacy.

Fixture: Malaysia vs. Singapore

Malaysia vs. Singapore Tournament: FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 (Group A)

FIFA ASEAN Cup 2026 (Group A) Venue: Stadion Si Jalak Harupat, Bandung

Stadion Si Jalak Harupat, Bandung Date: Thursday, October 1

Thursday, October 1 Kickoff Time: 19.30 WIB

19.30 WIB Live Streaming: Vidio

With the final whistle in Bandung and Jakarta, the group stage standings will be finalized, locking in the participants who advance to the tournament’s ultimate battle for the title.