Maryland Delegation Condemns Trump Administration Cancellation of Federal Infrastructure Funds

The full Maryland Congressional Delegation has issued a sharp rebuke against the Trump administration following a sweeping decision to halt federal funding for critical local infrastructure and energy initiatives. Led by U.S. Senators Chris Van Hollen and Angela Alsobrooks, alongside members of the House of Representatives, the state’s lawmakers denounced the move as a politically motivated and legally questionable action that directly harms Maryland working families.

According to announcements from U.S. Representative Johnny Olszewski and U.S. Representative Sarah Elfreth, the Office of Management and Budget (OMB)—headed by Director Russell Vought—has moved to cancel 12 distinct projects across Maryland. These terminated investments total nearly $88 million locally and are part of a broader nationwide cancellation of roughly $8 billion in federally backed programs.

Lawmakers argue that halting these lawfully approved initiatives will jeopardize ongoing efforts to bolster the reliability and resilience of the state’s power grid. Furthermore, the delegation warns that the cuts threaten good-paying infrastructure jobs and could ultimately drive up utility costs for consumers navigating a period of heightened financial strain.

Impact on Local Energy Projects and Grid Resilience

The sudden halt targets projects explicitly designed to modernize regional energy systems. According to the Maryland Congressional delegation, local energy companies rely on these federal investments to enhance grid flexibility and safeguard power systems against extreme weather events. By pulling the plug on these grants, the administration risks leaving local infrastructure vulnerable.

In a joint statement, the lawmakers did not mince words regarding the timing and legality of the decision, calling it “in a grossly partisan – and likely illegal – act” carried out by OMB Director Russell Vought and the Trump administration. They added that the directive sends a stark message to the public, effectively telling American families and businesses that they are “on your own.”

The Political Battle Over the Government Shutdown

The funding cuts have amplified tensions surrounding the ongoing Republican-led government shutdown. Members of the delegation contend that the administration is leveraging the budget impasse to further raise energy costs and hurt the security and resilience of the power grid.

“At a time when Marylanders are facing rising financial strain across the board, the Trump administration is using the Republican-led government shutdown to further raise energy costs and hurt the security and resilience of our power grid,” the lawmakers stated, as detailed by Representative Sarah Elfreth’s office.

Alongside Senators Van Hollen and Alsobrooks, the statement was backed by U.S. Representatives Johnny Olszewski, Steny Hoyer, Kweisi Mfume, Jamie Raskin, Glenn Ivey, Sarah Elfreth, and April McClain Delaney. The unified group—frequently referred to locally as “Team Maryland”—has pledged to mount a robust defense against the administration’s actions.

Next Steps and Legislative Standoff

As the federal budgetary standoff continues, Maryland’s congressional representatives are actively exploring avenues to protect the threatened investments. Lawmakers indicate they are working to maintain these investments and lower energy costs for working families across the state.

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At the same time, the delegation maintains that the ultimate solution rests on Capitol Hill, urging Republican colleagues to responsibly fund the government and end this shameful shutdown. We welcome your thoughts and perspectives on these developments—join the conversation by sharing your comments below.