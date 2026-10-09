Medical Examiner Awaits Evidence in Richard Lee Johnson Death Investigation

The Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office has confirmed it cannot move forward with a re-review of the in-custody death of Richard Lee Johnson, citing a lack of new evidence and unfulfilled public records requests directed at the Office of the Independent Police Monitor.

The status of the case was clarified following inquiries regarding a report issued by Independent Monitor Glass. That report asserted that Johnson died from cardiac arrest and metabolic acidosis due to prone restraint. According to municipal records, the document also indicates that Dr. Victor Weedn assisted with an external investigation under investigative report OIPM 2025-0009 without an approved City contract, scope of work, or through following City of Madison purchasing processes. City Attorney Haas subsequently requested copies of any contracts pertaining to Dr. Weedn on July 31, 2026, and again on August 6, 2026, though no such contract has been provided.

Inquiry and Medical Examiner Response

Seeking clarity on the investigative findings, Alder Figueroa Cole reached out to the Dane County Medical Examiner’s office to determine whether the independent monitor’s findings warranted an official re-evaluation of the cause and manner of death. In an email exchange, Alder Figueroa Cole asked Chief Medical Examiner Agnieszka Rogalska about the status of the case.

Dr. Rogalska replied that the medical examiner’s office may review any case if new credible evidence which impacts the cause or manner of death becomes available. However, Dr. Rogalska noted that her office submitted a public records request on June 18, 2026, to the Office of the Independent Police Monitor to obtain the records, materials, and documents associated with the review cited in the OIPM report. While the request was acknowledged, no materials have been received to date, leaving investigators without the necessary documentation to proceed.

Municipal Stance and Documentation Gaps

Earlier this year in June, municipal leadership publicly addressed the matter, stating an explicit support for an urgent review of the newly presented information and a careful re-examination of the official cause and manner of Mr. Johnson’s death.

Despite those statements, the absence of documentation from the Office of the Independent Police Monitor continues to stall formal evaluation. City officials have highlighted procedural questions surrounding the external investigative assistance utilized for the report, while the Dane County Medical Examiner’s Office maintains that as there is no known new evidence in this case, there is no material to review.