Megan Thee Stallion to Perform at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Megan Thee Stallion is officially taking flight. The 31-year-old will perform at the 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in Los Angeles on Sunday, October 18, marking her debut on the lingerie brand’s runway.

Essential Takeaways for the Runway The Event: The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show takes place on Sunday, Oct. 18, in Los Angeles, streaming live globally on YouTube, and Victoria’s Secret’s official TikTok and Instagram channels.

The 2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show takes place on Sunday, Oct. 18, in Los Angeles, streaming live globally on YouTube, and Victoria’s Secret’s official TikTok and Instagram channels. The Lineup: Alongside Megan Thee Stallion, musical performances feature Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, and Katseye, with models Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Anok Yai, Alex Consani, and Ashley Graham hitting the runway.

Alongside Megan Thee Stallion, musical performances feature Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, and Katseye, with models Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Anok Yai, Alex Consani, and Ashley Graham hitting the runway. The Music: The announcement arrives alongside her latest single, “Tina Tuesday Freestyle,” reviving her alter ego Tina Snow ahead of her upcoming studio album Act III.

Bringing the Hotties to Heaven in Los Angeles

The cultural crossover between high-fashion spectacle and hip-hop reached a fever pitch when Megan shared the news with her legion of Hotties. Taking to X, the artist shared her excitement about the opportunity. “HOTTIES MY DREAM HAS FINALLY COME TRUE,” Megan captioned her official announcement reel. “I’M IN THEE VICTORIA’S SECRET FASHION SHOWWWW,” she added, inviting followers to tune in to see her adorned in the lingerie giant’s decorative angel wings.

Megan joins a musical bill that spans genres. Joining her on the October 18 stage in Los Angeles are Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, and Katseye. The brand’s live broadcast strategy relies on digital-first access, routing the spectacle straight to global audiences via YouTube and Victoria’s Secret’s official TikTok and Instagram channels.

High-Fashion Pylons and Runway Royalty

The runway itself boasts an equally formidable lineup. Confirmed models slated to include Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Anok Yai, Alex Consani, and Ashley Graham.

2026 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show Details Category Details Event Date Sunday, October 18, 2026 Location Los Angeles, California Musical Performers Megan Thee Stallion, Megan Moroney, Tate McRae, Katseye Runway Models Gigi Hadid, Paloma Elsesser, Anok Yai, Alex Consani, Ashley Graham Broadcast Channels YouTube, Victoria’s Secret’s official TikTok and Instagram channels

Reviving Tina Snow and Building Toward Act III

The fashion show announcement serves as a high-visibility runway for a much larger musical rollout. Alongside her debut, Megan dropped her latest release, “Tina Tuesday Freestyle,” breathing new life into her alter ego, Tina Snow. The track arrives amid anticipation for her upcoming studio album, Act III, tentatively set for release in 2026.

This upcoming full-length project marks her first official full-length offering since Megan: Act II in 2024. While the project was initially intended for an earlier release, the rapper chose to hold off on its unveiling to refine it. “I was very sad because I came to the realization that I was not gonna drop a summer album,” Megan explained in an interview with Marie Claire. “I wanted to take my time and record and really write and figure it out.”

The Cultural Takeaway

When October 18 arrives in Los Angeles, all eyes will lock onto the livestream to see how Megan performs in the lingerie giant’s decorative angel wings. Whether you are tuning in for the fashion, the musical lineup, or the return of Tina Snow, the Hotties are taking over prime time.