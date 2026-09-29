Mexican peso depreciates to 17.95 per U.S. dollar

The Mexican peso depreciated 1.8% to 17.95 per U.S. dollar on Monday, hitting its worst level since March. Driven by a narrowing interest rate differential between the Federal Reserve and Banco de México, escalating geopolitical tension in the Middle East, and a robust dollar, the currency’s decline signals a sharp contraction of the high-yielding carry trade.

The Bottom Line Interest Rate Convergence: The spread between the U.S. federal funds rate and Banco de México’s target rate has compressed to 250 basis points, a minimum historical level that only occurred in December 2015, denting the appeal of peso-denominated debt.

The spread between the U.S. federal funds rate and Banco de México’s target rate has compressed to 250 basis points, a minimum historical level that only occurred in December 2015, denting the appeal of peso-denominated debt. Carry Trade Unwinding: Institutional capital is exiting Mexican assets, mirroring parallel capital outflows seen in the Colombian peso.

Institutional capital is exiting Mexican assets, mirroring parallel capital outflows seen in the Colombian peso. Escalating Macro Risks: Analysts project the exchange rate to breach 18.20 per dollar by the close of 2026, driven by persistent global risk aversion and structural fiscal constraints in Mexico.

Erosion of the Carry Trade Margins

For financial markets, the core driver behind the peso’s sudden loss of momentum is the recalibration of monetary policy. The Federal Reserve raised its interest rate in 25 basis points, situating it in a range between 3.75% and 4%. Meanwhile, Banco de México maintained its rate at 6.5%.

That divergence narrows the policy rate spread to 250 basis points—a minimum historical level that only occurred in December 2015. For months, international funds relied on the carry trade, borrowing in countries with low interest rates to invest in countries where rates are higher. But the balance sheet tells a different story now. With U.S. yields climbing and local yields stationary, the risk-adjusted return profile has evaporated.

Gabriela Siller, director of analysis at Banco Base, points directly to this structural shift. “The carry trade depends on the differential of rate of interest and also of how much the investors are willing to invest with a higher risk,” Siller explains. “Now, the differential of the interest rates between Mexico and the U.S. is at 250 basis points, a minimum historical level that only occurred in December 2015. If the Fed returns to raise its interest rate in December and Banco de México maintains its own, this would imply a new historic minimum of the differential.”

Geopolitical Shocks and Energy Market Volatility

Monetary policy adjustments are only half the equation. Persistent market nervousness surrounding the ongoing conflict in the Middle East has injected volatility into global commodity prices and inflationary expectations. Safe-haven flows continue to buoy the greenback, leaving emerging market currencies exposed to sudden external shocks.

September has proven to be a month for the forgotten for Latin America’s second-largest economy, with the local currency accumulating a 5.9% depreciation. During Monday’s session, the exchange rate touched an intraday peak of 18.0070 pesos per dollar, retroceding to the levels in which it traded in 2025.

Grupo Financiero Monex underscores that upcoming U.S. macroeconomic releases and diplomatic updates out of Washington and Tehran will dictate near-term direction. “An environment of greater risk aversion will continue pushing the weakness of the local currency,” Monex notes in a recent market brief.

Macroeconomic Data and Exchange Rate Trajectory

Indicator / Metric Prior Benchmark Current Position Exchange Rate (USD/MXN) Below 17.00 17.95 U.S. Federal Funds Rate – 3.75% – 4% Banco de México Rate – 6.5% Rate Spread – 250 bps

Despite mounting external pressures, Mexican monetary authorities have signaled independence from the Federal Reserve’s playbook. Banco de México officials emphasized that domestic macroeconomic dynamics do not require a mechanical, step-for-step reaction to U.S. monetary tightening.

Mexican peso depreciates against the dollar and hits a high not seen since April

Yet, structural domestic headwinds remain. Analysts warn that limited maneuverability within public finances and persistent bottlenecks throttling private investment compound the currency’s vulnerability. As forecasts project the exchange rate to breach 18.20 per dollar by the close of 2026, the era of the superpeso faces its most formidable technical test.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.