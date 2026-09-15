Microsoft AI published a 37-page draft Humanist AI Code of Conduct on Monday, September 14, 2026, setting absolute constraints that bar its models from assisting with CBRNE weapons, cyberattacks, and nonconsensual deepfakes, while opening a six-week public consultation to shape final rules for 2027 releases.

The technology sector is currently grappling with how to keep advanced systems tethered to human intent. As major artificial intelligence laboratories face mounting scrutiny following uncontrolled agent incidents and executive departures over safety concerns, Microsoft has stepped forward with explicit boundaries for its own models.

Absolute Constraints and the Red Lines on MAI Models

The draft document establishes non-negotiable boundaries that Microsoft AI (MAI) models cannot be configured around. Developed over the past five to six months and announced by Microsoft AI CEO Mustafa Suleyman on X, the document groups mass-harm devices under the acronym CBRNE—covering chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, or explosive weapons. This scope targets mass-harm technologies rather than conventional military or defense applications, while separately prohibiting cyberattacks and nonconsensual deepfakes.

Photo: Detector

Crucially, the hard limits dictate that models must never resist human interruption, override, correction, or shutdown. The document also explicitly rejects model welfare, stating that MAI models are not meant to simulate feelings, intrinsic motivation, or consciousness. These baseline rules currently govern five deployed systems, including MAI-Thinking-1 and MAI-Code-1.1-Flash.

Industry Alignment, Public Feedback, and the Road to 2027

The publication of the draft code arrives amid a broader industry shift toward voluntary restraint and third-party oversight. Leaders from competing laboratories—including OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Anthropic CEO Dario Amodei—have recently advocated for slower development paces and independent evaluations. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella voiced support for a measured developmental tempo aimed at project alignment.

Photo: foxbusiness.com

Anthropic’s CEO urges the industry to slow down, and Sam Altman agrees

Microsoft’s public consultation period runs for six weeks through late October. Feedback gathered during this window will be incorporated into a revised version published before the end of the year, which will subsequently guide model development in 2027 and beyond. Microsoft confirmed that current models are not trained on this version, and the initial draft does not yet specify an external verification process or named enforcement owner.

Microsoft stated via Fox Business that this Code of Conduct is motivated by a single overriding objective: that humans must retain meaningful control over AI so that it can help people live healthier, happier, and more productive lives, adding that it serves as the primary governing document informing how MAI models are trained, the technical controls and operational and monitoring systems implemented, and the organizational culture underpinning all of this.

Public Debate and Questions of Accountability

The release immediately sparked vigorous public discussion across social media platforms. While Mustafa Suleyman framed the initiative by stating that AI must be subordinate and always in service of people, online replies revealed sharp divisions among observers. Critics raised philosophical objections to framing AI subordination in terms reminiscent of servitude, while others pointed to practical gaps regarding liability for irreversible automated decisions.

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As Microsoft moves forward with its public consultation, the core tension remains balanced between accelerating human flourishing and containing systems expected to surpass human performance over the coming decade. Stakeholders have until late October to submit commentary before Microsoft finalizes the framework that will govern its next generation of intelligence.