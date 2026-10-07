Microsoft Unveils Surface Laptop Ultra and New AI Hardware in San Francisco

Microsoft unveiled its $2,599 Surface Laptop Ultra in San Francisco on Wednesday, powered by Nvidia’s RTX Spark chip. The new Arm-based machine features up to 128GB of unified memory and delivers up to one petaflop of AI computing power ahead of its October 16 release.

Microsoft made a hardware push in two years during a keynote speech in San Francisco, introducing a high-end computing machine designed to rival Apple’s MacBook Pro lineup for AI workflows, video editing, and gaming. The company’s executive vice president of Windows and devices, Pavan Davuluri, took the stage to announce that the Surface Laptop Ultra will start at $2,599 for an entry-level configuration featuring an 8-core CPU, 24GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. Microsoft first talked about the Surface Laptop Ultra in May, but is just now providing specifics.

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Preorders opened immediately following the announcement, with retail availability slated for October 16. Alongside the laptop, Microsoft introduced a desktop workstation for developers called the Surface RTX Spark Dev Box, priced at $5,999, which is available for preorder ahead of a November shipping date.

Nvidia RTX Spark Powers New Hardware Chassis

At the core of the new hardware sits Nvidia’s RTX Spark platform.

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During the event, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang emphasized the scale of the onboard processing capability.

The physical chassis houses a 15-inch display and weighs 4.4 pounds. The device replaces proprietary magnetic charging ports with built-in magnetic USB-C charging. Additional physical connections include an SD card reader, two extra USB-C ports, HDMI, USB-A, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Photo: Microsoft Source

Local AI Models Outperform MacBook Pro Chips

The hardware is built to handle local execution of large AI models with up to 120 billion parameters, allowing users to run complex workflows entirely on device rather than relying exclusively on cloud infrastructure. Microsoft reported that the machine delivers 4.3x faster AI image generation and 6.2x faster video generation compared to a MacBook Pro running Apple’s M5 Pro chip.

The company also detailed software updates across Windows 11 designed to support agentic artificial intelligence. Codex, GitHub Copilot, OpenClaw, Replit, LM Studio, NVIDIA OpenShell and Unsloth AI already support it, while many others will be releasing support for MXC including Claude Code, Box, Egnyte, Heidi Health, Hermes Agent, Manus, Perplexity, Raycast, and Simular amongst others.

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Chip Shortages Force Price Hikes for PC Industry

The pivot toward hardware-accelerated local intelligence arrives as the PC industry contends with the ongoing shortage of memory and storage chips, which has forced companies to raise the prices of their devices, cutting into overall sales. Microsoft executives framed the new devices as part of a long-term transition in personal computing.

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I think today is the day we’ll start talking and thinking about the frontier ecosystem taking maybe slightly different contours two years from now, five years from now, 10 years from now. That classic edge that distributed computing will always remain distributed will be more true. Satya Nadella, Microsoft CEO