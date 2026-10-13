Monica Barbaro Debuts Custom Christian Dior Dress in London

Monica Barbaro Debuts Custom Christian Dior Metallic Dress at BFI London Film Festival

Actor Monica Barbaro stepped out in a custom Christian Dior silvery blue metallic dress on October 11, 2026, during the screening of Artificial at the 70th BFI London Film Festival, as reported by The Zoe Report. The look, styled by Elizabeth Saltzman with shoes by Paris Texas and jewels by Ananya, pairs a tea-length swing silhouette and ruffled trim with minimalist accessories for a fresh take on holiday party dressing.

From Red Carpets to Romantic Comedies

The latest London appearance builds on a sustained run of notable fashion moments for Barbaro following her breakout role in 2024’s A Complete Unknown. At the 2025 Academy Awards, she appeared on widespread best-dressed lists wearing a pink Dior ballgown featuring an embellished bodice. Throughout her promotional circuit for the summer 2026 romantic comedy One Night Only, she cycled through distinct designer ensembles, ranging from a softly draped white Dior gown and a gingham set by Sandy Liang to a layered tank and capris combination by Kate Barton and Self Portrait.

The October 11 screening also marked a red carpet appearance for Barbaro and her partner, Andrew Garfield, who co-stars alongside her in Artificial. The couple previously made high-profile appearances together at Wimbledon and during the August premiere of One Night Only, where Barbaro wore an Alessandra Rich tweed little black dress with bow details and Garfield wore a teal Casely-Hayford suit. For the London Film Festival debut, Garfield wore an olive green jacket, matching button-down, and black pants.

Photo: flipboard.com

Styling the Modern Holiday Wardrobe

The Christian Dior metallic dress relies on a silvery blue hue, a swingy silhouette, and ruffled trim, avoiding heavy ornamentation in favor of clean lines and movement. Fusing the inherent glamour of metallic fabrics with understated footwear and hair styled in soft waves with natural makeup, the ensemble offers an alternative blueprint for end-of-year festive attire and New Year’s Eve events.