Morgan Stanley Discloses Voting Rights and Major Holdings in Mercedes-Benz Group

Financial institution Morgan Stanley altered its major holdings and financial instruments tied to Mercedes-Benz Group AG (ETR: MBG), crossing a regulatory disclosure threshold according to an official filing on September 3, 2026. The shift adjusts the banking giant’s total position to 4.99% of voting rights, down from a previous 5.12%, driven by adjustments across various equity derivatives and securities lending agreements.
The Bottom Line
Total Voting Rights Position: Morgan Stanley’s aggregate holding shifted down to 4.99%, sitting just below the standard 5% major disclosure boundary under German securities law.
Instrument-Heavy Breakdown: Direct voting rights attached to shares account for a minute 0.14%, while the vast majority of the total—some 4.85%—is held through complex financial instruments including equity call options, put options, and equity swaps.
Extended Timeline: The newly disclosed derivative structures, such as equity call options and equity swaps, feature maturity dates stretching from late 2026 out to December 2029.
Decoding the Regulatory Disclosure Under the WpHG
When financial institutions of global scale alter positions in European blue-chip equities, regulatory transparency requirements kick in immediately. According to the official voting rights announcement transmitted via EQS News, the filing submitted by Morgan Stanley—headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, USA—details changes under Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG).
The issuer, Mercedes-Benz Group AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany (LEI: 529900R27DL06UVNT076), recorded the notification as a structural change in its breakdown of voting rights. Here is the math: total voting rights attached to physical shares remain static at 0.14% (representing 1,363,652 absolute voting rights via ISIN DE0007100000). The fluctuation entirely reflects the recalibration of financial instruments, which moved from a previous 4.99% down to 4.85%.
Anatomy of the Derivative Portfolio
The filing reveals a dense web of institutional instruments utilized by the U.S. financial powerhouse. Under Section 38 of the WpHG, the disclosures divide neatly into voting rights through financial instruments with cash or physical settlement options.
The portfolio includes multiple tranches of equity call and put options, retail structured products, and equity swaps. For instance, an equity call option spans from September 18, 2026, to December 21, 2029, holding 7,949,100 absolute voting rights (0.83%). Meanwhile, an extensive equity swap position active from November 23, 2026, to December 17, 2035, accounts for 13,094,113 voting rights, translating to 1.36%.
|Position Type
|Instrument / Category
|Absolute Voting Rights
|Percentage of Voting Rights
|Direct Shares
|Sec. 33, 34 WpHG (ISIN DE0007100000)
|1,363,652
|0.14%
|Instruments (Sec. 38.1.1)
|Equity Call Options & Securities Lending
|11,373,119
|1.18%
|Instruments (Sec. 38.1.2)
|Equity Swaps, Puts, & Structured Notes
|35,320,746
|3.67%
|Total Combined Position
|Direct + Instruments
|962903703
|4.99%
Corporate Chain and Market Mechanics
The disclosure clarifies that the reporting entity, Morgan Stanley, operates through a fully compliant chain of controlled undertakings. The filing maps the controlling interest upward from Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC, through Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, LLC, and Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC, back to the ultimate parent organization.
Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.