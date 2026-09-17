Morgan Stanley Discloses Voting Rights and Major Holdings in Mercedes-Benz Group

Total Voting Rights Position: Morgan Stanley’s aggregate holding shifted down to 4.99%, sitting just below the standard 5% major disclosure boundary under German securities law.

Instrument-Heavy Breakdown: Direct voting rights attached to shares account for a minute 0.14%, while the vast majority of the total—some 4.85%—is held through complex financial instruments including equity call options, put options, and equity swaps.

Extended Timeline: The newly disclosed derivative structures, such as equity call options and equity swaps, feature maturity dates stretching from late 2026 out to December 2029.