Morocco Unveils 28 Billion Dirham Airport Modernization Plan

Morocco has unveiled a 28 billion dirham infrastructure investment program to modernize seven key domestic airports by 2030, targeting an annual passenger capacity of 80 million travelers. Unveiled at the Marrakech Air Show, the strategy aims to upgrade transit hubs and prepare the nation for the upcoming 2030 FIFA World Cup.

The Bottom Line

Capital Deployment: A total of 28 billion dirhams is earmarked for upgrading seven primary platforms under the “Aéroports 2030” strategy, backed by targeted multilateral financing like the African Development Bank’s 270 million euro facility.

A total of 28 billion dirhams is earmarked for upgrading seven primary platforms under the “Aéroports 2030” strategy, backed by targeted multilateral financing like the African Development Bank’s 270 million euro facility. Capacity Targets: The national network aims to scale passenger volume from over 34 million recorded in 2024 to 80 million by 2030, supported by a planned fleet expansion at Royal Air Maroc.

The national network aims to scale passenger volume from over 34 million recorded in 2024 to 80 million by 2030, supported by a planned fleet expansion at Royal Air Maroc. Execution Focus: Procurement is underway, highlighted by tenders for Casablanca’s Mohammed V terminal, which include 480 million dirhams dedicated to boarding bridges, road links, and quality control.

Financing the 2030 Aviation Blueprint

The modernization initiative represents a realignment of Morocco’s transport architecture. As detailed in reports from L’Economiste and Assahra almaghribia, the 28 billion dirham envelope was officially rolled out at the Marrakech Air Show. This capital expenditure sits alongside complementary national infrastructure projects, including a railway strategy doté d’une enveloppe globale de 134 milliards de dirhams à l’horizon 2030.

Complementing the domestic budget, international institutional backing is flowing into the sector. On September 30, 2026, the African Development Bank announced a 270 million euro financing package in favor of the Office national des aéroports (ONDA) for the PEMIA, targeting these four airports. This financing constitutes a distinct operation from the 28 billion dirham envelope announced under “Aéroports 2030”.

Casablanca’s Terminal Expansion and Procurement Metrics

At the center of this network overhaul is Casablanca’s Mohammed V airport. According to data tracked by Médias24, ONDA launched three tenders totaling nearly 480 million dirhams on October 9, 2026, focusing on boarding equipment, road access, and quality control of works.

The capital outlay feeds into a broader terminal development project whose global investment is estimated at nearly 15 billion dirhams. The design of the future terminal was entrusted to the British agency RSHP. The project provides for a building of approximately 600,000 m² organized in an H-shape. Its initial capacity must reach 20 million passengers per year, with a possibility of extension to 30 million.

Project Component Estimated Allocation Key Specifications Mohammed V Terminal Tenders ~480 Million MAD 47 telescopic boarding bridges (including A380 compatibility), 60 power converters, road interchange. PEMIA Regional Package 270 Million EUR Targeted upgrades for four airports via African Development Bank backing. Overall Network Strategy 28 Billion MAD Modernization of seven core platforms to reach 80 million annual passengers by 2030.

Macroeconomic Integration and Fleet Scaling

Improved air corridors can facilitate the movement of investors, executives, and technicians, support commercial exchanges, and improve access to international markets. The project is part of the development of Royal Air Maroc, whose fleet was to increase from 50 to 100 aircraft by 2030, according to ministerial announcements in April 2025.

Execution Timelines and Construction Milestones

The program includes a new parallel runway of 3,700 meters, taxiways, and parking areas for aircraft, as well as a new control tower of approximately 42 meters in height. It also provides for a redesign of road access, parking lots, and coordination with the arrival of the future high-speed rail line.

The success of this strategy will be measured not only by the number of terminals expanded or equipment installed, but also by the capacity of the platforms to welcome more travelers, improve air operations, and sustainably support the economic activity of the Kingdom.