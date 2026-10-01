Moscow Threatens Retaliation After Hungary Expels Russian Diplomats

Hungary ordered 10 Russian diplomats to leave the country over activities deemed incompatible with their diplomatic status, triggering a warning from Moscow of harsh and painful retaliation while marking a significant shift in Budapest’s approach to Russia under its new centre-right government.

The decision to expel the diplomats represents a significant turning point in bilateral relations. For years under former Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, Budapest maintained close ties with Moscow, avoided public expulsions of Russian diplomats, and continued energy purchases even after the 2022 invasion of Ukraine. The recent expulsions signal a departure from that long-standing approach as the new administration works to rebuild trust with European Union and NATO allies.

Diplomatic Status Violations Prompt Expulsion Order

Hungarian Foreign Minister Anita Orbán announced that the Russian ambassador had been formally notified regarding the ten individuals. She stated that these diplomats engaged in activities in Hungary that violated the Vienna Convention. While the foreign minister did not specify the exact nature of the infractions or set a strict departure deadline, she emphasized that the measure was strictly defensive.

This decision protects Hungary’s security and sovereignty, Anita Orbán noted. She also clarified that Budapest is not seeking a complete rupture in diplomatic ties with Moscow and intends to maintain necessary dialogue based on mutual respect and adherence to established international rules.

The move stands in stark contrast to previous years. Hungary had not publicly expelled any Russian diplomats since 2018 and declined to follow other European nations in expelling diplomatic staff following the outbreak of the war in Ukraine. The shift follows the April ouster of Viktor Orbán after sixteen years in power, clearing the way for Prime Minister Peter Magyar’s administration to realign its foreign policy priorities.

Moscow Threatens Retaliation as Tensions Escalate

Moscow responded swiftly to the expulsion order with sharp warnings of diplomatic repercussions. Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova told the TASS state news agency that the response directed at the Russophobic lobby in Budapest will be harsh and painful.

Photo: timesofindia.indiatimes.com

The escalation introduces fresh friction into diplomatic channels between Russia and Central Europe. While Budapest insists the expulsions target specific violations of diplomatic protocols rather than signaling a broader severance of ties, Moscow views the action through the lens of deteriorating regional alliances and European Union alignment.

Diplomatic Shift Timeline and Key Details Event Details Source Reference Diplomatic Expulsion 10 Russian diplomats ordered to leave Hungary AP Stated Reason Activities incompatible with the Vienna Convention AP Political Context New government led by Prime Minister Peter Magyar AP Moscow’s Reaction Threat of harsh and painful retaliation AP / TASS

The unfolding situation highlights the fragile balance facing Central European states navigating security commitments to Western alliances alongside legacy economic dependencies. As the diplomatic fallout continues to develop, observers await concrete retaliatory measures from Moscow following the departure of the targeted personnel.