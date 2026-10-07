Naked Gold Trump Statue ‘The Orange Plague’ Unveiled at European Parliament

A fully naked, eight-foot-tall gold statue of US President Donald Trump titled “The Orange Plague” was unveiled on Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2026, inside the European Parliament building in Strasbourg, France. Designed by Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt, the satirical installation depicts the president holding a golf club and a world-shaped ball while sitting on the shoulders of a frail man.

Gold Sculpture Portrays US Leader in Strasbourg

The 2.5-meter satirical installation went on display earlier this week at an intersection connecting two buildings within the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, as USA Today reported. Covered entirely in 23-karat gold leaf, the sculpture portrays the US leader holding a long gold club and a world-shaped ball in one hand, alongside a set of scales in the other, while sitting squarely on the shoulders of a smaller, sinking man.

WATCH: 'The Orange Plague': Naked gold statue of Trump unveiled at EU Parliament in France

Alongside the main artwork, explanatory cards identify the installation as the “King of Injustice.” A proclamation inscribed on the base features a signed message reading, “I am sitting on the back of a man. He is sinking under my burden. I will do anything to help him. Except stepping down from his back.” According to DW.com, the exhibition is scheduled to remain in place until Thursday before moving forward with its international itinerary.

Sculptor Critiques US Environmental Policy

Danish sculptor Jens Galschiøt stated that the artwork serves as a satirical outcry against the United States’ approach to environmental policy and the rule-based international order. Galschiøt explained that the statue addresses an elephant in the room by tackling how the United States exerts economic and political pressure to discourage other nations from pursuing green initiatives.

Photo: DW.com

Drawing inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen’s classic tale “The Emperor’s New Clothes,” the artist noted that the sculpture poses a direct question regarding how long global actors will carry powerful figures on their backs. Galschiøt emphasized that nations and non-governmental organizations frequently hesitate to openly address Trump’s policies due to fears of tariffs, funding cuts, or deportations. By rendering the subject naked and gold-plated, the sculptor aimed to utilize satire where conventional political language falls short.

Per Clausen Defends Exhibition of Sculpture

The controversial exhibition was hosted by left-wing Danish European Parliament member Per Clausen. Addressing potential fallout, Clausen maintained a firm stance regarding the installation. “If someone is so thin-skinned that they cannot tolerate this sculpture being exhibited in the European Parliament, then they have no place on the world stage,” Clausen said, as reported by DW.com. The US president has issued no official comment regarding the artwork.

Exhibition Stop / Event Location Date COP30 UN Climate Summit Belem, Brazil November 2025 National Security Conference Munich, Germany Prior Stops European Parliament Building Strasbourg, France October 6–8, 2026 COP31 UN Climate Conference Antalya, Turkey November 2026

Visitors attending the three-day exhibition in Strasbourg receive free miniature versions of the sculpture. Galschiøt described these small items as protest mascots intended to serve as a provocation and call to action against concentrated global dominance. For individuals unable to attend the physical exhibits, downloadable 3D-printable versions of the miniature statues have been made available online for public distribution.

Global Tour Trajectory

Before arriving at the European Parliament, “The Orange Plague” made several stops across Europe, including public showings in Copenhagen and Rebild, Denmark, as well as Munich, Germany, during the National Security Conference. The sculpture originally debuted in November 2025 at the COP30 UN Climate Summit in Belem, Brazil. Following the conclusion of the current Strasbourg exhibition, the installation is scheduled to make its next appearance at the COP31 UN Climate Conference slated for November in Antalya, Turkey.