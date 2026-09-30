NASA administrator Jared Isaacman teases SR-71 Blackbird return

NASA Administrator Jared Isaacman has sparked widespread speculation about the return of the legendary Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird by displaying a rendering of a high-speed, dark aircraft resembling the iconic spy plane during an All-In Summit. During his keynote titled “A New Era for NASA and American Space Exploration,” Isaacman presented a slide under the heading “Rebuilding our X-plane portfolio” that featured a mysterious aircraft emerging from the clouds.

When asked by an interviewer whether the displayed image was an SR-71, Isaacman cryptically replied, You sure that’s a Blackbird?

Reviving the X-Plane Program

The presentation has amplified discussion surrounding NASA’s aeronautics research and experimental flight portfolio. Isaacman stated that NASA is getting back in the business of flying high and fast again, expressing a desire to shift away from subsidizing minor fuel-efficiency improvements for big prime contractors and instead return to radical airframe and engine designs.

While the X-59 supersonic research aircraft currently defines NASA’s recent X-plane work, Isaacman indicated that the agency aims to push boundaries further. Only 32 SR-71 Blackbirds were built, serving the United States Air Force before entering service with NASA for high-speed research. The historic aircraft has not flown since 1999.

Disappearance of Tail Number 844

Speculation regarding a potential Blackbird return has intensified due to the discovery that SR-71 tail number 844 was removed from public display at NASA’s Armstrong Flight Research Center next to Edwards Air Force Base in Southern California. As the last SR-71 built and the last to fly, the airframe has fueled theories ranging from complete restoration to updates for unmanned flight or engineering studies for future high-speed designs.

Photo: theaviationist.com

Reports also indicate that NASA has reached out to former SR-71 engineers for assistance with a possible revival, though NASA has not officially revealed how the relocated aircraft relates to the future of the X-plane program.