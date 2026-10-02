NASA Announces $359M for Boeing Starliner Program

NASA administrator Jared Isaacman announced a $359 million commitment for the Starliner program and potential additional flights, moves prompted by the agency’s goal to preserve U.S. crew transportation capability.

Boeing Starliner Faces Flight Delay Until 2028 Following Technical Crises

Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft will not launch astronauts again until 2028, according to an update provided by NASA and Boeing officials. The vehicle has been grounded since its inaugural Crew Flight Test (CFT) in June 2024. That mission sent NASA astronauts Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore to the International Space Station for a planned 10-day stay, but technical headaches—specifically the failure of two orbital maneuvering and attitude control thrusters while chasing the station—derailed the timeline.

Starliner ultimately returned uncrewed in September 2024. Williams and Wilmore remained on the orbiting outpost for six months past that return, finally riding home aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule in March 2025. The saga also included a failed uncrewed launch attempt plagued by a glitching computer and a long litany of technical hurdles across more than a decade of development.

SpaceX Crew Dragon Retirement Forces NASA Back to Boeing

NASA finds itself navigating an awkward transitional moment as its primary access to low Earth orbit faces an expiration date. SpaceX president and chief operating officer Gwynne Shotwell acknowledged that the Dragon spacecraft program will cease operations sometime in the 2030s as the company shifts its focus toward Starship. In contrast to Boeing receiving $4.82 billion for its development plus a mandatory four-flight order, NASA awarded SpaceX $5.92 billion covering a demonstration mission alongside 17 operational flights.

Photo: Ars Technica

“I do not think it’s a secret that SpaceX intends to sunset older platforms like Falcon and Dragon as they concentrate on their next-generation capability, Starship,” NASA administrator Jared Isaacman told reporters. With SpaceX threatening to retire its existing launch platforms, NASA was left with few alternatives. To preserve U.S. crew transportation capabilities, the agency chose to commit $359 million to help Boeing rebuild its reaction control system thrusters.

Dana Weigel, manager of NASA’s Low Earth Orbit Program, stated that the agency is reopening the possibility of requiring two additional flights from Boeing under its current contract, bringing the total to a fifth and sixth flight to and from the space station using Starliner. Boeing and NASA have settled on a rate of roughly $90 million for every individual seat covering the Starliner-2 through Starliner-6 flights.

Program Investigation Team Recommendations and Technical Overhauls

In February, NASA released findings from its Program Investigation Team outlining the programmatic and technical issues that resulted in the uncrewed return of Starliner during its 2024 crew flight test. The investigation identified 61 recommendations to ensure future human spaceflight missions meet required safety standards. Based on these findings, Boeing implemented thermal modifications to the spacecraft’s service module.

Photo: Space

Engineers determined that the crew module thruster anomaly experienced during flight was the result of corrosion. This corrosion was created by residual hydrazine propellant combining with atmospheric exposure, specifically carbon dioxide. In response, Boeing put procedures in place to flush out the hydrazine and flow a continuous purge to isolate the thrusters from the environment. Boeing also implemented other improvements, including installing new crew module thrusters, batteries, and minor modifications to the parachute system.

“We are starting with an uncrewed Starliner-1 mission to the International Space Station to validate the improvements made to the spacecraft and gather the flight data we need,” Isaacman stated. NASA and Boeing announced that Starliner-1 could fly in December of this year or January 2027. Following that uncrewed validation flight, the agency and Boeing will complete service module thruster valve design modifications focused on addressing poppet seal extrusion before clearing the vehicle for crewed flight.

Vulcan Rocket Certification and Future Low Earth Orbit Transit

Beyond fixing the capsule itself, NASA must also certify the United Launch Alliance’s Vulcan rocket for crewed missions ahead of the retirement of the Atlas V rocket. This certification is a critical step for future flights to the International Space Station and potential commercial destinations. Boeing executives expressed optimism about capturing future market share.

Photo: NASA

“We’re incredibly excited about the partnership with NASA,” said John Mulholland, vice president and program manager of Commercial Crew at Boeing. “To continue to fly to the International Space Station, and then obviously, with the Vulcan certification, missions beyond the current six that we have. Certainly, we have talked to all of the CLD providers about becoming their preferred transportation supplier in the future.”

Meanwhile, the International Space Station is scheduled for retirement by the end of this decade, though NASA is considering extending its lifetime to 2032 while simultaneously supporting the development of private commercial LEO destinations. Whether Boeing will be able to provide detailed pricing and reliable transportation for these upcoming commercial habitats remains open, as company representatives noted that pricing details cannot be finalized until both the Vulcan rocket and the Starliner spacecraft achieve full operational certification.