Nashik Youth Embrace Social Media Fashion Trends For Garba Nights

As Pudhari reports, young people in Nashik are heavily incorporating social media fashion trends, reels, and digital inspiration into their preparations for Garba nights, aiming for standout looks on the dance floor through Kutch-work skirts, turban-style turbans, dark colors, neon shades, velvet fabrics, and heavy embroidery. To accommodate changing daily outfits throughout the festival, a rising number of youth are turning to rental options as a convenient way to access diverse holiday attire without long-term commitments.

Balancing Style and Mobility During Extended Dancing

When preparing for hours of continuous dancing, expert style guidance highlights the importance of balancing comfort and aesthetics, noting that lightweight and breathable materials such as cotton, rayon, georgette, or crepe are ideal while heavy silks and thick embroideries should be avoided due to heat and movement restrictions. For women, recommended selections include chaniya cholis or lehenga-cholis featuring flared skirts that remain short enough to prevent tripping, alongside easily pinned light dupattas. Men can opt for kediyu-dhotis, kurta-pyjamas, or lightweight kurtas in bright shades like red, yellow, green, or royal blue, accented by mirror work or gotapatti while maintaining a low overall garment weight.

Photo: Pudhari

Footwear and Lightweight Accessory Selection

To prevent foot pain during long hours of standing and movement, high heels are strongly discouraged in favor of embroidered juttis, mojris, Kolhapuri kolhapuris, cushioned flats, or soft sandals with secure grips and soft soles. For jewelry, sources suggest choosing lightweight, secure items such as oxidized silver pieces—including jhumkas, bangles, chokers, and mathapattis—while avoiding heavy gold items that can cause head and ear discomfort during active celebrations.