Speaking at the Morningstar Investment Conference India 2026 on October 1, former Ambassador to the United States Navtej Sarna warned that India’s geopolitical ambitions depend on establishing domestic self-reliance in energy, defense, and technology. Sarna emphasized that without a robust industrial backbone, the country risks facing a severe ceiling in its long-term manufacturing growth.

Navigating a Fragmented Global Order

The international environment is shifting rapidly away from predictable economic integration and toward a landscape defined by conflict, strategic rivalry, and intense competition. Tariffs, sanctions, and recurring supply-chain disruptions are rewriting the rules for global economies and investors alike. For New Delhi, successfully navigating this fragmented order requires balancing relationships with major powers while keeping national interests firmly at the center of foreign policy.

But there is a catch. Simply capitalizing on the China-plus-one strategy—where multinational corporations diversify production away from Beijing—will not automatically secure India’s economic ascent. While the country has indeed captured some of this shifting manufacturing volume, it faces fierce competition from Southeast Asian nations and Mexico. At the same time, critical raw materials and intermediate inputs used by Indian industries still originate directly in China.

Here is why that matters for global markets. Without scaling up domestic production capabilities to manufacture these foundational inputs locally, India’s manufacturing expansion will inevitably hit a structural ceiling. The gap is not necessarily about basic capability, as Dr. Rajesh Kumar, Principal Scientist for Robotics and AI at robot manufacturing firm Addverb, pointed out to Outlook Business regarding industrial automation. Kumar noted that the disparity comes down to volume, execution speed, an established ecosystem, and large-scale disciplined manufacturing.

Photo: outlookbusiness.com

Energy Dependence as a Critical Vulnerability

Energy security remains one of India’s most pressing strategic liabilities. Import dependencies span across crude oil, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). Furthermore, parts of the domestic renewable-energy ecosystem remain tethered to overseas supply lines. Even the production of crucial components like silicon wafers relies heavily on imports from China.

Recent disruptions around maritime choke points, including the Strait of Hormuz, have laid bare the fragility of these extended supply routes. Sarna cautioned that unless the country successfully identifies and secures new energy sources, power constraints will bottleneck every domestic initiative it attempts.

The Technological and Defense Fault Lines

Technology has emerged as another primary arena of strategic competition, with India operating directly between two massive, competing ecosystems anchored by the United States and China. Access to advanced technology spans semiconductors, artificial intelligence, telecommunications, cyber capabilities, defense systems, and critical infrastructure.

A parallel transition is reshaping the defense sector. India has systematically reduced its historical reliance on Russian hardware by expanding defense partnerships with the United States, Israel, and France, while simultaneously nurturing local production and co-production capabilities. However, accelerating domestic defense manufacturing demands unhindered access to advanced technologies, sustained foreign investment, and enduring international partnerships.

Strategic autonomy, in this context, does not equate to isolationism. Instead, it represents the operational freedom to collaborate with diverse global partners while preserving absolute sovereignty over national decision-making.

Industrial Scale: A Comparative Look

The stark difference in industrial automation scale between regional giants illustrates the mountain India must climb to close the gap.

Metric China India Operational Industrial Robots (2024 Stock) 2,027,000 units 52,600 units New Robot Installations (2024) 295,000 units (54% of global total) 9,123 units Global Humanoid Shipments Share (2025) 95% Fractional

For international investors watching these shifts, the mandate is clear. Looking past immediate geopolitical headlines to focus on structural changes across global supply chains and capital allocation is essential for long-term resilience.