Nebraska Medicaid Work Requirements: Early Implementation Data and Verification Process

On May 1, 2026, Nebraska became the first state to enforce new Medicaid work requirements under the 2025 reconciliation law. Data from the state’s September Medicaid Advisory Committee (MAC) meeting reveal that among adults subject to the mandate, 46% of new applicants and 34% of renewing enrollees met qualifying activities through employment, school, or income thresholds.

In Plain English: The Clinical Takeaway Qualifying Activities: Adults can satisfy the mandate by working at least 80 hours a month, earning a monthly household income of at least $580, or attending school half-time.

Adults can satisfy the mandate by working at least 80 hours a month, earning a monthly household income of at least $580, or attending school half-time. Exclusions: Major groups are automatically carved out from these rules, including parents of children under 14, pregnant individuals, and those designated as medically frail.

Major groups are automatically carved out from these rules, including parents of children under 14, pregnant individuals, and those designated as medically frail. Verification Realities: While Nebraska initially uses state databases and self-declaration forms, federal rules mandate strict document verification starting in January 2028.

Nebraska Implementation and Early Application Outcomes

The 2025 federal reconciliation law mandates that states condition Medicaid eligibility for adults in the ACA Medicaid expansion group—along with specific waiver programs in states like Georgia and Wisconsin—on meeting work rules or qualifying exclusions by January 1, 2027. Nebraska elected to accelerate this timeline, enforcing the provisions on May 1, 2026.

According to data from Nebraska’s September Medicaid Advisory Committee (MAC) meeting, the initial application window processed 9,614 submissions between May and August. A subset of these applications was submitted prior to May and remained exempt from the new rules, while 4,434 applications were denied for conventional reasons such as household income exceeding established Medicaid eligibility thresholds.

Qualifying Activities and Structured Exclusions

State agencies must first screen applicants for exclusion criteria before evaluating active work compliance. Valid exclusions protect vulnerable populations, including pregnant and postpartum individuals, American Indian and Alaska Natives, parents and caretakers of dependent children under age 14 or disabled individuals, veterans with a disability, incarcerated individuals, individuals receiving SNAP and not exempt from SNAP work requirements, and people who are medically frail.

For individuals not qualifying for an exclusion, the state tracks several verified activities to satisfy the 80-hour monthly requirement. Enrollees can fulfill the mandate by working 80 hours per month, maintaining a monthly household income of at least $580, volunteering or participating in a work program for at least 80 hours a month, or attending school half-time. Seasonal workers utilize an averaged six-month calculation based on minimum wage thresholds.

Nebraska Medicaid Work Requirement Outcomes (May–August 2026) Outcome Category New Applicants (%) Renewing Enrollees (%) Met Qualifying Activities (e.g., 80 hours work, $580 income, school) 46% 34% Qualified for Exclusion (e.g., parent of child under 14, medically frail) 39% 57% Denied Coverage / Lost Coverage Due to Non-Compliance 14% 7% Granted Short-Term Hardship Exception 2% 2%

Verification Mechanics and Hardship Frameworks

Nebraska’s verification process relies on automated data matching paired with self-declaration forms. When state databases cannot automatically confirm qualifying activities or exclusions, enrollees receive a notice and declaration form requiring a response within 30 days. Interim federal rules permit self-declaration through 2027, but mandate formal documentation requests for non-medical frailty categories beginning in January 2028.

To buffer against administrative disruption, Nebraska incorporated optional short-term hardship exceptions. These protections apply to enrollees residing in high-unemployment counties, individuals impacted by natural disasters, patients admitted to hospitals or nursing facilities, and those traveling outside their local community for extended medical care.

Future Trajectory of State-Level Medicaid Mandates

With 14% of new applicants and 7% of renewing enrollees losing access due to non-compliance during the summer months, public health analysts emphasize that administrative hurdles remain a primary driver of coverage gaps, even among populations with underlying employment or valid exemption pathways.

Nebraska to implement Medicaid work requirements starting May 2026

References

Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF). Analysis of Nebraska Medicaid Advisory Committee Data. September 2026.

Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Federal Reconciliation Law and Medicaid Expansion Guidance. 2025–2026.

Medicaid Work Requirement Implementation Brief. May 2026.

Disclaimer: This reporting is based on state health data and policy analyses current as of September 2026. It is intended for informational and public health intelligence purposes only.