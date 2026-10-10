New Jakarta Police Chief Shares Personal WhatsApp Number for Public Complaints

Jakarta’s top police official has taken a direct approach to public grievances by publishing his personal WhatsApp number, establishing a direct line for community complaints under the banner of the “Polisi Bersama Masyarakat” initiative.

Direct Communication Channels and Accountability in Jakarta

Kapolda Metro Jaya Komjen Pol. Dadang Hartanto announced the direct complaint line, 08118129494, during a gathering with journalists at the Promoter Building of the Polda Metro Jaya headquarters, as detikNews reported. The three-star general emphasized that the newly opened communication channel is designed to ensure information, complaints, and feedback regarding public security and order—known locally as kamtibmas—receive faster responses across the Jakarta legal jurisdiction.

According to statements detailed by StartNews, Komjen Dadang stressed that the WhatsApp service is intended to move beyond mere administrative formality. Every piece of incoming intelligence will be categorized, analyzed, and channeled directly to the relevant operational units for timely action. The operational shift intends to address systemic issues directly rather than relying solely on temporary fixes, anchoring police responses in the actual conditions reported by residents on the ground.

The initiative coincides with a broader leadership transition within the regional police force. Tribratanews reported that Polda Metro Jaya hosted a handover and farewell tradition on October 9, 2026, marking the formal leadership transition. Komjen Dadang Hartanto assumed command as Kapolda Metro Jaya, joined by Wakapolda Metro Jaya Irjen Pol. Adex Yudiswan. Dekananto Eko Purwono—departed the headquarters following a national police rotation ordered by Kapolri Jenderal Polisi Suyudi Ario Seto via Telegram letter dated October 2, 2026.

Photo: Tribrata News

Emotional Farewells and the Transition of Command

The ceremonial exit of the former leadership was marked by traditional honors and emotional scenes within the Jakarta headquarters. Kumparan reported that Komjen Asep Edi Suheri and Irjen Dekananto Eko Purwono walked out of the complex flanked by light sticks, floral tributes, and jasmine flower garlands. Personnel lined the departure route as a marching band and members of the Mobile Brigade (Brimob) escorted the outgoing commanders out past 22:30 local time.

The personnel changes extend across multiple regional commands nationwide as part of an organizational refresh. Tribratanews noted that Komjen Asep Edi Suheri transitions to his new role as Inspector General of Operational Oversight (Irwasum) of the National Police, while Irjen Dekananto Eko Purwono takes on the assignment of East Java Police Chief. The leadership changes stem from a broader wave of high-level rotations impacting 19 regional police chiefs following the appointment of the National Police Chief at the beginning of October 2026.

Against this backdrop of institutional reorganization, the newly installed Kapolda has framed public accessibility as central to the mandate of the capital’s police force. During the media briefing covered by detikNews, Komjen Dadang acknowledged that service quality across the sprawling megapolitan area still requires continuous evaluation and practical refinement.

Photo: Kumparan.com

Engaging Media and Public Oversight

In his dialogue with the press, Komjen Dadang underscored the media’s function as a strategic partner capable of identifying emerging security concerns before they escalate. By maintaining close communication loops with reporters, the leadership aims to capture daily realities—ranging from street crime patterns to domestic grievances—with greater precision.

StartNews noted the administration’s reliance on constructive feedback from both journalists and residents to evaluate operational management. The approach relies on an active two-way dialogue designed to prevent recurring vulnerabilities in public safety administration.

As the newly established channels operate alongside internal mechanisms like the Inspectorate for Oversight (Irwasda) and the Professional and Security Division (Propam), the immediate test for the leadership will be managing the volume of direct digital reports. Whether this accessibility translates into measurable improvements across Jakarta’s neighborhoods remains to be seen as the new command settles into its daily operations.