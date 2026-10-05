New Modular Method Speeds Up Antiviral Drug Discovery

Scientists at Simon Fraser University’s Britton Lab and biopharmaceutical firm Merck have developed a modular, light-driven chemical approach to accelerate the synthesis of nucleoside analogues—vital molecular lookalikes used in antiviral medications—reducing production timelines from months to mere weeks and generating test libraries 10 to 100 times larger than previously practical.

Light-Driven Method Simplifies Nucleoside Analogue Production

What are nucleoside analogues? They are lab-made molecular lookalikes of the natural building blocks of DNA and RNA. Viruses mistakenly absorb them, which disrupts their genetic replication and stops them from reproducing.

They are lab-made molecular lookalikes of the natural building blocks of DNA and RNA. Viruses mistakenly absorb them, which disrupts their genetic replication and stops them from reproducing. Why does this research matter? Traditional manufacturing of these drugs requires a grueling sequence of 15 or more chemical steps, often yielding less than two percent usable product. This new method builds a versatile core piece that joins with various molecular fragments in a single visible-light-driven step.

Traditional manufacturing of these drugs requires a grueling sequence of 15 or more chemical steps, often yielding less than two percent usable product. This new method builds a versatile core piece that joins with various molecular fragments in a single visible-light-driven step. What was achieved? Researchers successfully built a library of more than 70 analogues in weeks, identifying three compounds with promising anti-HIV activity in early cell-based assays.

Overcoming the Bottlenecks of Traditional Antiviral Manufacturing

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, doctors turned to remdesivir, a member of the nucleoside analogue drug family. These medications are used in treating human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis, and some cancers. Despite their importance, the arsenal for combating viral infections remains remarkably limited. This scarcity explains why new viral outbreaks cause so much alarm.

For nearly a decade, the Britton Lab at Simon Fraser University has pursued faster ways for constructing these intricate molecules. In 2020, the research group published a methodology that bypassed traditional multi-step hurdles, compressing the synthesis timeline from months down to approximately one week. Now, building upon that foundational work in a study published in the journal Science, researchers partnered with scientists at Merck to introduce a modular manufacturing platform designed to transform a single, inexpensive starting material into an expansive array of finished drug candidates.

Accelerating Discovery Through Visible-Light Chemistry

Nucleoside analogues function by tricking cells and invading viral pathogens into incorporating fake molecular building blocks rather than authentic ones. Historically, chemists initiated this process with naturally occurring sugar molecules, executing rigid, linear sequences often exceeding 15 discrete chemical reactions to yield a single target molecule. Modifying the molecular structure to improve efficacy required restarting the entire sequence from the beginning. For instance, early manufacturing of remdesivir yielded less than two percent of the starting material as a usable drug.

This one-at-a-time paradigm contrasts sharply with contemporary pharmaceutical screening requirements, which typically demand the evaluation of thousands of related molecular candidates to isolate viable therapeutic leads. The compound collection that led to remdesivir contained roughly 1,000 candidates—a modest library by industry standards that required substantial corporate resources and many years of assembly. To prepare for future viral threats, researchers must generate and screen larger, more diverse molecular libraries as quickly as possible.

The newly unveiled platform subverts traditional synthetic pathways. Instead of constructing every target molecule independently from scratch, investigators utilize an amino acid catalyst to synthesize a versatile core intermediate equipped with a chemical connector. This intermediate can be mass-produced and stockpiled. Subsequently, a single-step reaction powered by ordinary visible light couples this core to a multitude of molecular fragments, producing distinct nucleoside analogues in parallel.

Parameter Traditional Synthesis New Modular Platform Synthesis Timeline Months to years per library Weeks Reaction Steps 15 or more sequential steps Reduced to as few as six steps Library Scale Approx. 1,000 candidates (e.g., remdesivir) 10x to 100x larger collections Core Intermediate None (built from scratch each time) Batch-produced and stored for rapid use

Translating Synthetic Innovations Into Antiviral Leads

Employing this visible-light strategy, the research team rapidly assembled a library exceeding 70 nucleoside analogues. The collection incorporated structural refinements—such as replacing standard oxygen atoms in the sugar ring with sulfur or nitrogen atoms—that typically present synthetic difficulties but can have a huge effect on biological activity. The team also engineered variants designed to get inside cells more easily, mirroring the strategies utilized by remdesivir and another drug used to treat hepatitis.

While generating more than 70 molecules represents an initial proof-of-concept rather than an exhaustive industrial screening campaign, the methodology successfully transformed previously arduous synthetic routes. A compound requiring 16 separate synthetic steps under legacy methods was successfully synthesized in merely six steps using the new platform. These newly generated compounds were subsequently evaluated in cell-based assays directed by Ralph Pantophlet’s laboratory at Simon Fraser University.

Laboratory testing identified three standout compounds capable of blocking HIV about as effectively as some of the medications already approved to treat it. While transitioning these laboratory leads through preclinical evaluations and human clinical trials remains a long path, establishing a rapid-generation platform alters the foundational economics and timeline of antiviral drug discovery.

Patients Must Rely on Approved Viral Regimens

Because this research remains in the preclinical, laboratory-testing phase, these novel compounds possess no established clinical dosages, side-effect profiles, or human safety data. Patients currently managing viral infections such as HIV or hepatitis must rely exclusively on approved regimens prescribed by licensed infectious disease specialists. Unverified chemical analogues or experimental precursors must never be consumed. Individuals experiencing symptoms of acute viral illness or managing chronic infections should consult their primary care physician or local public health clinic immediately for evidence-based diagnostics and standard-of-care therapeutics.

Future Trajectories in Antiviral Preparedness

The transition from academic bench chemistry to scalable pharmaceutical manufacturing requires overcoming substantial regulatory and pharmacokinetic hurdles. While the Britton Lab platform demonstrates that generating diverse molecular libraries in weeks rather than years is chemically feasible, the path from an in vitro cell assay to a regulated clinical candidate involves extensive toxicological evaluation, pharmacokinetic profiling, and phased human trials. The open question facing the scientific community is how rapidly these accelerated synthesis platforms can be integrated into global pandemic preparedness frameworks to counter emerging pathogens before regional outbreaks escalate.

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