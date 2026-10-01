Nintendo Switch 2 Deals Hit Major Brazilian Retailers with Price Cuts and Bundles

The Nintendo Switch 2 is available with a 700-real discount today as Brazilian retailers roll out major hardware promotions, according to UOL. Shoppers can find the hybrid console bundled with various games and accessories across several e-commerce platforms, lowering the entry barrier for the newly launched hardware.

Amazon and KaBuM Discount Nintendo Switch 2 Bundles

Retailers have structured multiple purchasing options for consumers looking to buy the console alongside physical media or peripherals. IGN Brasil reported that Amazon has released 15 distinct hardware bundles priced between 4,366 reais and 4,733 reais. These packages pair the 256-gigabyte console with titles such as Mario Kart World, Donkey Kong Bananza, Pokémon Pokopia, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Pokémon Legends: Z-A, Super Mario Galaxy plus Super Mario Galaxy 2, Kirby Air Riders, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, and Mario Tennis Fever. Alternatively, buyers can select accessory combos featuring Joy-Con 2 controllers in various colorways, a microSD Express card, or the official USB-C camera equipped with an automatic brightness sensor.

Simultaneously, KaBuM launched promotional vouchers offering up to 300 reais off hardware purchases, as Seletronic reported. This campaign cuts the price of the Blue and Red 256-gigabyte console variant while extending discounts to the Elgato Wave Neo condenser microphone, Attack Shark peripherals, and the AIWA Boombox Plus. Many of these participating items also feature cumulative discounts for immediate payments via Pix. The promotion offers three hundred reais of savings on the Nintendo Switch 2 (256 GB) in Blue and Red, securing one of the lowest prices recorded for the device. The package also includes two hundred reais off the AIWA Boombox Plus and thirty percent off high-suction cordless vacuums.

Technical Specifications of the Nintendo Switch 2 Hardware

The console houses a custom NVIDIA processing unit combining central and graphics processing units, driving a 7.9-inch Full HD LCD touchscreen with HDR10 support and variable refresh rates up to 120 hertz. When docked, the system outputs up to 4K resolution at 60 frames per second through an HDMI connection. Audio features include stereo speakers, an integrated microphone with noise and echo cancellation, and linear 5.1 PCM output in TV mode. The internal storage consists of 256 gigabytes of UFS memory, supplemented by an expansion slot supporting microSD Express cards up to two terabytes. Connectivity options span Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, two USB-C ports, and a wired LAN port located on the dock.

Photo: IGN Brasil

Pro Controller Sees Price Drop at Official Storefronts

Players seeking a traditional layout can purchase the Nintendo Switch Pro Controller at a reduced price through official retail channels. Xataka Brasil reported that the wireless peripheral dropped from 469 reais to 329.90 reais, marking a 29 percent discount on the standard MSRP. The accessory connects via Bluetooth and includes HD rumble, motion sensors, and near-field communication support for amiibo figures. Nintendo rates the built-in lithium-ion battery for up to 40 hours of continuous gameplay on a single charge. The Nintendo Switch Pro Wireless Bluetooth Ergonomic Black Controller features a more traditional and ergonomic shape designed to stay comfortable in the hands during longer gaming sessions.

Photo: seletronic.com.br