Nostalgia and Collectibles Frenzy Drive High Resale Prices for Starbucks and McDonald’s Promo Gear

Adult collectors and online resellers are capitalizing on nostalgia by driving aftermarket premiums for promotional fast-food items and branded drinkware.

The Bottom Line Secondary Market Surge: Limited-edition items like Starbucks’ Snoopy cold cups—retailing at $40—are commanding up to $120 on platforms like Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) .

Limited-edition items like Starbucks’ Snoopy cold cups—retailing at $40—are commanding up to $120 on platforms like . Strategic Shift: Restaurant chains are leveraging nostalgia and loyalty-tier gating to target adult consumers, transforming routine promotional giveaways into collectibles.

Restaurant chains are leveraging nostalgia and loyalty-tier gating to target adult consumers, transforming routine promotional giveaways into collectibles. Broader Retail Precedent: Viral merchandise phenomena are extending beyond fast food into entertainment and retail sectors, fueled by digital scarcity and social media momentum.

The Economics of Restaurant Merchandising and Secondary Markups

When Starbucks launched its “Peanuts”-themed fall collection, the items largely sold out from official digital storefronts. The collection, designed to promote the return of the seasonal pumpkin-spice latte, featured glass Snoopy cold cups alongside merchandise highlighting Charlie Brown and Linus. Independent merchants on Etsy listed the Snoopy cold cup for as much as $120, compared with the original $40 retail price.

Simultaneously, McDonald’s rolled out its new “SpongeBob SquarePants” Happy Meal toy line. Secondary market activity showed merchants offering entire sets of the toys for around $90 on eBay. Meanwhile, Restaurant Brands International parent of Burger King launched a “Dragon Ball Super” figurine, cup, and paper crown collection that was priced at more than $40.

While baseline retail prices remain accessible to everyday consumers, tiered loyalty restrictions and limited availability drops manufacture scarcity. Neil Saunders, retail analyst at GlobalData, noted that these promotional strategies target adult buyers driven by nostalgia and the collectibles frenzy.

“You have to be a member of a particular tier in a loyalty scheme or make a particular purchase to get them. Because of that, it makes them desirable and interesting. And of course, once it goes on an auction site like eBay, it’s very easy for that price to go up.” — Neil Saunders, GlobalData

Comparative Valuation of Promotional Assets

The monetization of fast-food and beverage merchandise reflects a broader shift in consumer discretionary spending, where utilitarian items transform into collectibles. Below is a breakdown of recent promotional rollouts and their corresponding secondary market valuations.

Brand Promotional Item Original Retail Price Secondary Market Price Primary Platform Starbucks Snoopy Glass Cold Cup $40 $120 Etsy McDonald’s SpongeBob Happy Meal Toy Set Not specified Around $90 eBay Burger King Dragon Ball Super Figurine & Cup Set Not specified More than $40 Online Auction Sites Dunkin’ Promotional Tote Bag Free with half-dozen purchase Not specified Secondary E-commerce

A Starbucks spokesperson confirmed that the company increasingly views ancillary items like branded cups as collectibles, yet declined to disclose specific sales figures, regional store distribution percentages, or metrics regarding unusual transaction volumes. Meanwhile, McDonald’s and Burger King parent Restaurant Brands International did not immediately respond to requests for comment regarding secondary market activity.

Viral Scarcity and the Retail Turnaround Playbook

This collectibles frenzy extends far beyond coffee and burgers. Earlier this year, limited-edition Imax (NYSE: IMAX) popcorn buckets—styled after the Imax camera used by Christopher Nolan to shoot The Odyssey—started appearing on eBay carrying inflated price tags. Similarly, promotional freebies such as Dunkin’ tote bags and the enduring consumer demand for Trader Joe’s canvas bags demonstrate how digital virality can turn basic utility items into collectibles.

Photo: morningstar.com

Saunders highlighted the international dimension of this consumer behavior, noting that Trader Joe’s tote bags have been popping up in markets like Japan and the U.K., despite the absence of Trader Joe’s in those countries. The mechanics driving these valuations rely on digital amplification, where social media accelerates artificial scarcity into a viral sensation.

For Starbucks, these collaborative drops—which include prior partnerships with Hello Kitty, the clothing and accessories brand Roller Rabbit and the fashion brand Dandy—form a part of the corporation’s broader turnaround plan.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.