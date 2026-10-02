Oil prices held steady through Friday morning trade, with global benchmarks registering minute shifts as traders weighed ongoing geopolitical friction against shifting supply expectations. Brent crude inched down by 3 cents, or 0.03%, to $102.28 a barrel by 03:50 GMT, following a minor uptick at the opening of the session.

Despite closing more than $4 higher during the previous trading day, market participants braced for a weekly decline of roughly 2% for the international benchmark. Meanwhile, West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude slipped 19 cents, or 0.2%, settling at $92.68 a barrel while heading toward a modest weekly gain of approximately 0.3%. The previous session had seen prices surge after reports indicated that Chinese refiners temporarily suspended product exports for October as Beijing moved to secure domestic reserves.

Global Energy Markets Face Increasing Pressure

Energy markets faced mounting pressure from diplomatic and military maneuvers abroad. Reports surfaced that the United States is deploying a third aircraft carrier and up to 10,000 additional service members to the Middle East, as the administration weighs potential military actions following the U.S. midterm elections. Analysts note that the $100-per-barrel threshold has cemented itself as a critical psychological and market barrier, with traders increasingly pricing in prolonged vulnerability across global supply chains.

Concurrently, sources familiar with the discussions revealed that Washington urged Germany and France to tap into emergency diesel reserves to curb skyrocketing global fuel costs, warning of potential restrictions on U.S. diesel exports if supplies remained constrained. Additional downward pressure on prices stemmed from U.S. lobbying efforts encouraging European allies to boost overall oil shipments.

Market Context and Prior Trading Activity

The stabilization follows a notable downturn on Thursday, October 1, when crude prices dropped by more than 1%. That pullback was driven by the revival of export flows from the Persian Gulf and an unexpected buildup in domestic U.S. inventories, which temporarily eased supply anxieties before geopolitical concerns reasserted market direction.

Oil Benchmark Current Price Session Change Weekly Trend Brent Crude $102.28 / barrel -$0.03 (-0.03%) Down ~2% WTI Crude $92.68 / barrel -$0.19 (-0.2%) Up ~0.3%

Market observers continue to monitor how diplomatic demands on European reserves and potential supply adjustments from major producers will influence pricing structures as physical delivery schedules progress.