ONLINE : Prešov – Nitra / Tipsport liga LIVE

HC Prešov faced off against HK Nitra in an 11th-round Tipsport liga fixture on October 16, 2026, with the match descending into a tense overtime deadlock after a dramatic 3-3 regulation finish. Prešov entered the match seeking their maiden victory of the current campaign under heavy pressure.

Fantasy & Market Impact

Nitra entered the fixture as heavy favorites with 99% of Tipsport bettors backing them in regulation, though the tight overtime battle heavily rewarded pre-match handicap bets on Prešov.

Fantasy managers rostering Nitra’s forwards saw production, but defensive lapses exposed goaltender Matt Jurusik to pressure from Prešov’s forecheck.

The Battle to Break the Deadlock

The clash at the Prešov Winter Stadium delivered high drama as the home side fought tooth and nail against the reigning champions. Prešov entered the fixture seeking their first win of the season, while Nitra arrived following the conclusion of their Champions Hockey League campaign. Despite the contrasting pedigree of the two franchises, the tactical battle on the ice proved remarkably tight.

Nitra drew first blood in the opening frame when Matej Paulovič capitalized on a power play at 11:37, neatly converting a feed from Brett Pollock and Zach Osburn. But Prešov responded immediately after the first intermission. Darren Archibald broke past the visiting defensive structure just 46 seconds into the second period to tie the game at 1-1, assisted by Gemel Smith and David Pennington.

Special Teams and Momentum Shifts

The middle frame saw the penalty boxes work overtime as both coaching staffs adjusted their tactical approach. Dávid Kodhaj briefly restored Nitra’s lead at 2-1 in the 24th minute with a deflected shot from the left circle. However, Prešov’s power play soon turned the tide. Lukáš Hamráček leveled the score at 2-2 in the 29th minute before defenseman Davis Pennington scored a power-play goal at 30:18, handing Prešov a 3-2 advantage.

The physical intensity peaked when Nitra’s Tomáš Hrnka received a four-minute major penalty for high-sticking, though the visiting penalty kill managed to weather the storm. Hokejspravy.sk noted that Prešov had previously suffered an 8-2 defeat in Bratislava where their defensive structure collapsed. Against Nitra, however, the home side refused to let the game slip away early.

Staring Down Regulation and Overtime

As the clock wound down in the third period, Nitra ratcheted up the offensive zone pressure, cycling the puck deep against Prešov’s low-block defense. The relentless pressure finally paid off at 54:24 when Matej Bača unleashed a screened shot through traffic that beat goaltender Brandon Maxwell clean, knotting the score at 3-3.

Photo: HokejSpravy.sk

Both teams traded icing calls and scoring chances in the dying minutes of regulation, with Tomáš Chrenko and Dymytro Timashov testing Maxwell to no avail. With sixty minutes in the books and the scoreboard deadlocked, the contest officially spilled into sudden-death overtime, leaving the ultimate destination of the extra point hanging in the balance.

Team Match Stage Key Scorers / Contributors HC Prešov Regulation (3 Goals) Darren Archibald, Lukáš Hamráček, Davis Pennington HK Nitra Regulation (3 Goals) Matej Paulovič, Dávid Kodhaj, Matej Bača

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