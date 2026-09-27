Ovom Care Insolvency Leaves British Fertility Patients Facing Losses

British fertility patients face severe financial losses totalling tens of thousands of pounds after Portugal-based fertility clinic Ovom Care filed for insolvency. The sudden collapse left approximately 200 clients—roughly 60% of whom are UK nationals—stranded mid-treatment without guaranteed refunds or institutional support.

Insolvency Amid Active Treatments Leaves Patients Stranded

When Ovom Care filed for insolvency, the impact on international patients was immediate and severe. The clinic continued administering treatments and accepting substantial payments from clients just days before abruptly ceasing operations. At least 38 British patients were actively undergoing procedures at the facility during the collapse.

Many patients bypassed traditional credit card payments to avoid foreign exchange fees, a decision that left them ineligible for standard bank chargeback protections. Consequently, several individuals are now struggling to recover sums exceeding £30,000. Bankruptcy administrators have indicated that claims for prepaid treatments can be registered, but immediate recourse remains limited.

The Financial Toll on British Couples Seeking Fertility Care Abroad

For patients like Pippa Hogg and her wife Jay Brown, both 39, the collapse represents both an emotional and significant financial setback. After carefully evaluating options, the couple chose Ovom Care due to Portugal’s regulatory alignment with UK sperm donation laws and backing from venture capital entities.

Following an unsuccessful round in February, the couple transferred £10,000 on August 15 for three egg collections, alongside an additional £2,800 for sperm donor vials. Just days after Ms Hogg began hormonal simulation protocols on August 24, they received notice of the insolvency on August 28. With their bank declining fraud claims, their total losses approach £32,000 as they transition to a new provider, Avenues.

The chief executive of Ovom Care issued a statement expressing deep regret for the distress experienced by patients. The executive noted that those who paid for unrendered services must direct claims through the designated insolvency administrators, while adding that certain public claims regarding the administration were factually incorrect.

Key Financial and Strategic Takeaways Direct Exposure: Approximately 200 clients were affected by the sudden insolvency, with UK nationals making up 60% of the patient base.

Approximately 200 clients were affected by the sudden insolvency, with UK nationals making up 60% of the patient base. Payment Vulnerability: Bypassing credit card networks to avoid exchange fees eliminated vital consumer protection mechanisms and chargeback rights for affected patients.

Bypassing credit card networks to avoid exchange fees eliminated vital consumer protection mechanisms and chargeback rights for affected patients. Administrative Recovery: Unsecured creditors and patients seeking refunds for undelivered medical services must navigate formal insolvency proceedings with court-appointed administrators.

Ovom Care Insolvency Impact Overview Metric Reported Figure Total Estimated Clients ~200 Estimated UK Patient Share 60% Confirmed Active UK Patients At least 38 Individual Patient Losses Up To £30,000 – £32,000

Regulatory Scrutiny and Parliamentary Intervention

The collapse has drawn political attention in the UK. Miatta Fahnbulleh, Member of Parliament for affected constituents Ms Hogg and Ms Brown, directed her office to treat constituent inquiries regarding Ovom Care as a high priority.

As insolvency administrators process claims, the incident highlights the financial vulnerabilities inherent in cross-border medical tourism. Patients using overseas healthcare markets face complex legal jurisdictions when provider networks experience sudden financial distress, highlighting the need for strong payment protections.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.