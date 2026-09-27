PA DEP Reports Compliance Data and Enforcement Actions for Sept 19-25

Compliance Metrics and Enforcement Actions

Year-to-date compliance figures show 4,081 conventional and 914 unconventional notices of violation issued across Pennsylvania.

Inspections during the September 19–25 window totaled 312 conventional and 289 unconventional site visits.

Enforcement orders and agreements for 2026 have reached 339 for conventional operators and 137 for unconventional drillers.

Greene and Lycoming County Violations Highlight Infrastructure Pressures

Regulatory scrutiny intensified in Greene County, where the DEP cited Mifflin Energy Resources LLC for abandoning and failing to plug 16 conventional oil and gas wells.

Meanwhile, in Lycoming County, a tank truck released contaminated water on an access road leading to an EQT ARO LLC DCNR shale gas well pad. In Washington County, a separate complaint inspection identified slope failure, erosion, and sedimentation violations along an Equitrans Water SVC (PA) LLC shale gas water pipeline.

Water Management and Long-Term Remediation

In Tioga County, Seneca Resources marked Day 700 of continuous management for contaminated water originating from its Taft shale gas well pad.

Complementary regional infrastructure permitting also advanced. The Susquehanna River Basin Commission approved 35 shale gas well pad water use general permits in August, bringing its 2026 total to 258. Concurrently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency invited public comments on the reissuance of an expired EXCO Resources (PA) oil and gas waste injection well permit in Bell Township, Clearfield County, with a virtual hearing scheduled for October 27.

Pennsylvania Oil and Gas Compliance Snapshot (Sept 19–25, 2026) Activity Metric Conventional Unconventional NOVs Issued (Last Week) 27 13 NOVs Issued (Year-to-Date) 4,081 914 Inspections (Last Week) 312 289 Inspections (Year-to-Date) 15,217 18,943 Enforcements (Year-to-Date) 339 137

Industrial Permitting and Regional Infrastructure Expansion

Beyond active drilling sites, the DEP posted 73 pages of permit-related notices in the September 26 Pennsylvania Bulletin. Key regulatory updates include an air quality plan approval issued for as-built air pollution controls and a wastewater treatment plant at the Shell petrochemical plant in Beaver County.

Public comment periods opened for several major infrastructure initiatives. The DEP invited feedback on a new PA General Energy application for a 3.9-mile-long access road and staging area supporting shale gas development in the Loyalsock State Forest, Lycoming County. The Indiana County Conservation District also issued two PAG-02 stormwater general permits for the Homer City A.I. Data Center and power plant complex, reflecting industrial land-use transitions across the region.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.