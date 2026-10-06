Partial Road Closures on Anzoátegui-Monagas Highway for Corpoelec Equipment Transport

On Tuesday, October 6, 2026, state utility officials executed a complex logistics operation across eastern Venezuela, moving a heavy power autotransformer toward the El Furrial substation in Monagas state, as La iguana TV reported.

The transport operation required rolling closures along the major national highway connecting Anzoátegui and Monagas. Because of the sheer scale and weight of the power equipment, the move demanded specialized coordination to prevent infrastructure damage and keep civilian transit safe.

Managing Highway Restrictions from Kilometer 52

The state-owned utility deployed a specialized protocol starting at kilometer 52 of the highway connecting the two eastern states, according to a joint statement issued by the Ministry of Popular Power for Electrical Energy, the Ministry of Popular Power for Transport, and the National Electric Corporation (CORPOELEC), cited by AlbertoNews. The physical footprint of the autotransformer required sweeping traffic control measures as the convoy crawled through the western sector of Monagas state.

Transport authorities restricted regular civilian traffic with intermittent, short-duration closures along the corridor. Drivers heading between Anzoátegui and Monagas encountered active escort units guiding the oversized cargo, forcing commuters to slow down and alter travel timelines.

Coordinating Transit Security Across State Lines

State agencies utilized dedicated escort units to manage the pace of the convoy through narrow stretches of the Monagas-Anzoátegui artery.

Photo: MIPPCI

CORPOELEC emphasized that these temporary interruptions were strictly necessary to safeguard both the multi-ton electrical component and civilian motorists sharing the route through the Santa Bárbara municipality. The utility publicly thanked local residents and drivers for their patience with the delays.

Upgrading Grid Infrastructure at El Furrial

The delivery of the autotransformer marks a direct logistical push to reinforce the operational capacity of the El Furrial substation.