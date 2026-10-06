Particle physics, astrophysics and invisibility cloak tipped for physics Nobel

Research spanning particle physics, astrophysics, and the engineering of an optical “invisibility cloak” stands among the leading achievements tipped for recognition as the Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded on Tuesday. Stockholm’s announcement, scheduled for 11:45 am local time, follows Monday’s award of the Nobel Prize in Medicine to US neurologist Karl Deisseroth alongside German scientists Peter Hegemann and Georg Nagel for their foundational work in optogenetics.

Bending Light and Building Metamaterials

For years, Nobel watchers have eyed metamaterials and the pioneering work of Britain’s John B. Pendry, famous for developing a theoretical “invisibility cloak” capable of guiding light around an object. Camilla Widebeck, a science producer for Sweden’s public broadcaster Sveriges Radio, noted to international media that since the first breakthrough two decades ago, the field has blossomed into a vast and varied discipline. Pendry is widely considered a leading contender alongside American researcher David Smith. Other commentators have pointed to Italian-American physicist Federico Capasso for his contributions to the invention and development of the quantum cascade laser.

Widebeck also suggested that this year’s prize could draw inspiration from the 2010 award honoring graphene—a single-atom-thick layer of carbon arranged in a honeycomb lattice. Spain’s Pablo Jarillo-Herrero, Canada’s Allan MacDonald, and Israel’s Rafi Bistritzer have drawn strong speculation for their collaborative work on “twistronics,” where two graphene layers are twisted relative to one another to induce superconductivity. While Romania-born US researcher Eva Andrei is also regarded as a favorite in the field, many analysts caution that the Nobel committee may wait a few more years before formalizing such recognition.

Photo: manilatimes.net

Energy Efficiency and Condensed-Matter Contenders

Beyond theoretical breakthroughs, commercial applications driving energy efficiency command serious attention from predictive analysts. Clarivate, a research firm that tracks potential laureates via citation metrics, highlighted Japan’s Chihaya Adachi alongside Americans Stephen R. Forrest and Mark E. Thompson for ultrahigh-efficiency organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs). These diodes power sharper image displays in smartphones, televisions, and computers while cutting energy consumption. David Pendlebury, head of research analysis at Clarivate, pointed out that such cross-disciplinary innovations often blur the line between physics and chemistry.

Clarivate also spotlighted Swiss-British researcher Nicola Spaldin for theoretical work on magnetoelectric multiferroics and China’s Qikun Xue for the experimental observation of the quantum anomalous Hall effect. Meanwhile, Hamish Johnston, online editor of Physics World, observed in a recent commentary that condensed-matter, particle, and nuclear physics are all overdue for recognition. Among the frontrunners in particle physics are CERN’s ATHENA and ALPHA collaborations, which made history by trapping and studying cold antihydrogen atoms—placing Denmark-based American physicist Jeffrey Hangst in the conversation as a probable laureate.

Astrophysics and the Shadow of Global Politics

Space and astrophysics have remained outside the academy’s spotlight for several cycles, leaving room for speculation around prominent figures like Martin Rees, Britain’s former Astronomer Royal. Past discussions have also centered on contributions to the James Webb Space Telescope and galaxy formation models developed by Mexican-British cosmologist Carlos Frenk, Argentinian astrophysicist Julio Navarro, and British scientist Simon White.

Last year’s physics prize went to Briton John Clarke, Frenchman Michel Devoret, and American John Martinis for advancing quantum mechanics into practical digital technologies ranging from cellphones to next-generation computing architectures. Following Tuesday’s physics announcement, the Nobel season will continue with chemistry on Wednesday, literature on Thursday, and the intensely watched Peace Prize on Friday.