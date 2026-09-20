Paul Simon’s 1960s ‘Diss Track’ to Bob Dylan Explained

In 1966, Paul Simon released “A Simple Desultory Philippic (Or How I Was Robert McNamara’d Into Submission),” a sharp track widely interpreted as a direct and vengeful dig at Bob Dylan. According to Paul Simon: The Life, the tension stemmed from a 1964 Greenwich Village incident where Dylan laughed during Simon and Art Garfunkel’s performance.

The Bottom Line

The Catalyst: A 1964 folk club performance where Bob Dylan and music critic Robert Shelton laughed while Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel played on stage.

A 1964 folk club performance where Bob Dylan and music critic Robert Shelton laughed while Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel played on stage. The Musical Response: Simon penned “A Simple Desultory Philippic,” featuring lyrics mocking an unhip man who mistakes Dylan for Dylan Thomas.

Simon penned “A Simple Desultory Philippic,” featuring lyrics mocking an unhip man who mistakes Dylan for Dylan Thomas. The Aftermath: Despite the early friction and decades of media comparisons, the two singer-songwriters eventually reconciled and toured together in 1999.

Unpacking the Greenwich Village Incident That Started It All

Long before social media made public feuds an everyday occurrence, 1960s folk icons settled scores in recording studios and vinyl grooves. The friction between Paul Simon and Bob Dylan traces back to 1964 at Gerde’s Folk City in New York City’s Greenwich Village. Simon and Art Garfunkel were performing when Dylan and New York Times music critic Robert Shelton were in the audience. According to Shelton’s recollection in Paul Simon: The Life, Dylan and the critic were drinking and started laughing about something entirely unrelated to the music. Simon was deeply offended by the distraction.

Years later, Simon offered his own perspective on the incident during interviews, recalling that while he wasn’t necessarily furious, he felt deeply hurt. Having someone laugh during a live performance was stinging enough, but when that someone was an admired contemporary, the blow hit harder. Simon noted his early admiration for Dylan’s work, admitting to Rolling Stone in 1972 that “The Sound of Silence” wouldn’t have been written if it weren’t for Dylan’s trailblazing path.

Decoding the Lyrics of a 1960s Diss Track

The personal sting manifested as creative output the following year. Simon recorded “A Simple Desultory Philippic,” a track that music critic Robert Shelton described as a “vicious burlesque” aimed squarely at Dylan. The song initially appeared on Simon’s 1965 U.K.-only solo debut, The Paul Simon Songbook, before Simon & Garfunkel re-recorded it for their 1966 studio album, Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme.

The lyrics served as a thinly veiled parody of Dylan’s rapid-fire delivery style on “Subterranean Homesick Blues,” which dropped the same year. Simon poked fun at an uncultured persona with lines such as: “He’s so unhip, when you say Dylan / He thinks you’re talkin’ about Dylan Thomas / Whoever he was / The man ain’t got no culture.”

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Track Name Release Year Primary Album Release Key Context “A Simple Desultory Philippic” 1965 / 1966 The Paul Simon Songbook / Parsley, Sage, Rosemary and Thyme Written by Paul Simon; viewed as a satirical dig at Bob Dylan following a live performance incident. “Subterranean Homesick Blues” 1965 Bringing It All Back Home Written and performed by Bob Dylan; its lyrical style heavily mirrored in Simon’s satirical track.

Here is the kicker: despite the sharp lyrical barbs, Simon later downplayed the hostility as pure satire. He explained that he simply wanted to have fun with unusual vocabulary, utilizing words like “desultory” and “philippic,” while paying homage to his favorite comedian, Lenny Bruce. The subtitle itself, “How I Was Robert McNamara’d Into Submission,” was described by Simon as a direct nod to Bruce’s comedic framing.

From Rivalry to Mutual Respect in the Music Industry

As the decades progressed, the competitive edge between the two singer-songwriters softened into a complex mutual respect. In his 1972 Rolling Stone interview, Simon praised Dylan’s foundational contributions to the folk genre, highlighting the rich melodies of early anthems like “Blowin’ in the Wind.” However, Simon remained candid about his artistic tastes, admitting he was less enamored with Dylan’s later work and expressing a distinct preference for the original Simon & Garfunkel arrangement of “The Boxer” over Dylan’s cover.

Bob Dylan Explains What Makes Paul Simon a Songwriting Legend

Comparisons between the two legends persisted for decades, much to Simon’s chagrin. In a 2011 interview with Rolling Stone, Simon remarked on always coming in second in critical pairings, noting that he left his heavy folk influences behind around the era of The Graduate and “Mrs. Robinson.” Yet, time heals old industry wounds. Proving that pop music rivalries rarely last forever, Simon and Dylan ultimately buried the hatchet and embarked on a joint concert tour together in 1999.