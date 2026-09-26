Pearl Jam Performs at Ohana Fest With Fill-In Drummer Abe Laboriel Jr.

Pearl Jam took the stage at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California, on Friday night, officially transitioning an “Eddie Vedder And Friends” set into a full band performance and featuring 55-year-old session drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. behind the kit for the group’s first live appearance since Matt Cameron departed last summer.

The Bottom Line The Debut: Abe Laboriel Jr. stepped behind the drum kit during a surprise transition in the festival set, playing the Vitalogy staple “Corduroy.”

Abe Laboriel Jr. stepped behind the drum kit during a surprise transition in the festival set, playing the Vitalogy staple “Corduroy.” The Legacy: The performance marks Pearl Jam’s first live show since longtime drummer Matt Cameron exited in July 2025 after a 27-year tenure.

The performance marks Pearl Jam’s first live show since longtime drummer Matt Cameron exited in July 2025 after a 27-year tenure. The Status: Vedder introduced Laboriel as “filling in,” keeping the band’s official long-term hiring status under wraps ahead of their Sunday headlining slot.

Unveiling the New Beat at Doheny State Beach

The transition from a solo-leaning billing to a full-scale rock reunion happened swiftly under the Southern California sun. What began as an “Eddie Vedder And Friends” set at the Ohana Festival quickly morphed into a classic Pearl Jam performance as the band tore through cuts including covers of Dead Boys and the Who. Crucially, the appearance answered months of fan speculation regarding who would take over the percussion throne left vacant by Matt Cameron.

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Behind the kit for the Friday night set was Abe Laboriel Jr., a veteran session powerhouse and member of Paul McCartney’s live band since 2001. Laboriel is no stranger to the Vedder orbit, having previously performed on the frontman’s 2022 album Earthling and filling in for Chad Smith during Vedder and the Earthlings’ 2023 Ohana set. While Vedder introduced him carefully on stage as “filling in,” the performance effectively launched a new chapter for the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers.

Weighing the Drummer Legacy and the Shadow of Matt Cameron

The search for a new percussionist marks a shift for Pearl Jam, ending an era defined by stability. Matt Cameron joined the group in the summer of 1998 following the dissolution of Soundgarden and the departure of Jack Irons. For 27 years, Cameron anchored the band’s rhythm section through multiple studio albums and relentless touring cycles, even while maintaining dual duties with the Soundgarden reunion and Temple of the Dog.

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Reflecting on Cameron’s departure, guitarist Mike McCready spoke candidly to Spin earlier in the year about the profound impact of the drummer’s tenure. “All of us felt that playing with Matt Cameron was a dream come true,” McCready said. “He’s such a solid force, and we were so lucky to get him when we needed him.” Cameron officially made his departure public in July 2025, setting off an intense period of speculation across online communities like the r/pearljam Reddit forum, where fans debated potential successors ranging from Josh Freese to Stephen Perkins.

Behind the Kit: A Heavyweight Session Pedigree

Abe Laboriel Jr. brings a live and studio pedigree to the stage. Aside from his tenure touring alongside Paul McCartney, Laboriel’s resume includes high-profile work with Sting, Eric Clapton, and Steve Vai. Music runs deep in his family; his father, Abe Laboriel Sr., is an acclaimed session bassist and founding member of Friendship and Koinonia.

PEARL JAM | Show de estreia do ABE LABORIEL JR. na bateria | The Ohana Festival 2026 – 25/09/2026

Key Details of Pearl Jam’s Drummer Transition Detail Fact Previous Drummer Matt Cameron (1998–2025) Ohana Festival Debut Date Friday night Current Live Drummer Abe Laboriel Jr. Notable Laboriel Credits Paul McCartney, Eric Clapton, Sting, Earthling

The interconnected nature of the modern rock touring circuit added an interesting twist to the buildup. In a neat circle of rhythm section swaps, Chad Smith previously filled in for Laboriel when McCartney performed on Saturday Night Live in May. With Pearl Jam still scheduled to headline the final night of the festival on Sunday, audiences and industry watchers alike are parsing every beat to see if Laboriel’s temporary status transitions into a permanent fixture for the band’s ongoing musical evolution.