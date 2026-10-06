Pedro Sánchez calls snap general election in Spain for Nov. 29

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez has called a snap general election for Nov. 29, bypassing the original August 2027 schedule after parliament rejected a crucial package of emergency housing measures.

The Housing Flashpoint and the Fall of Parliamentary Math

The immediate catalyst for the snap election was the legislative defeat of the government’s housing proposals. Frustration over soaring rental costs and limited public construction boiled over following the high-profile eviction of an 87-year-old woman in Madrid, which brought thousands of demonstrators onto the streets.

For years, Sánchez maintained power by managing a fragile, minority coalition propped up by Catalan and Basque nationalists. That volatile arithmetic finally cracked when parliament rejected his administration’s latest attempts to tackle the real estate squeeze. While the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party (PSOE) points to strong macroeconomic indicators—including GDP growth running at roughly three times the eurozone average and high job creation—critics argue that ordinary households see little benefit as inflation outpaces salary gains.

A History of Political Survival on the European Stage

Often characterized as a master of political escapology, the 54-year-old prime minister has repeatedly defied predictions of his demise since taking office in 2018.

On the international stage, Sánchez has set his administration apart from the prevailing centre-right consensus in Brussels by clashing with Donald Trump, loudly condemning Israeli military actions in Gaza, and championing progressive immigration stances. POLITICO reported that during his televised election announcement, Sánchez emphasized his government’s role in fighting tyrants and oligarchs who prioritize profits over the future.

Yet domestic vulnerabilities have piled up alongside his international posturing. Legal controversies involving former aides, his own wife, and Spain’s top prosecutor have heavily armed the conservative Partido Popular (PP) opposition, led by Alberto Núñez Feijóo. Sánchez has accused certain judges of engaging in active politics, though he himself has not been formally named in corruption probes.

Right-Wing Pivot in Madrid Could Shift EU Policy

The collapse of Spain’s socialist stronghold carries profound implications for the European Union.

Photo: RTE.ie

If Sánchez fails to secure another unlikely electoral victory on Nov. 29, the conservative PP—potentially backed by Vox—is positioned to take power. European analysts forecast that a right-wing pivot in Madrid would shift the balance in Brussels, leading to altered trajectories on crucial EU policy fronts, including defense spending and tougher migration controls.

As the nearly eight-week campaign officially gets underway, Spain stands at a definitive crossroads. Sánchez must once again convince an economically strained electorate that his brand of progressive resistance is worth saving, even as the fractured parties to his left scramble to consolidate a unified platform.