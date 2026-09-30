Phish Fans Fund New Music Scholarship for Vermont Students Through Mockingbird Foundation

A new philanthropic initiative launched in Vermont is creating a direct pipeline of support for undergraduate musicians, funded entirely by devotees of Phish. The Mockingbird Foundation has partnered with the Vermont Student Assistance Corp. (VSAC) to establish The Mockingbird Foundation Music Scholarship, providing financial assistance to local college students pursuing degrees in music or music education.

Fan-Driven Philanthropy Meets Higher Education

The scholarship represents a convergence of grassroots fan culture and higher education funding in a state deeply intertwined with the band’s history. Phish formed in 1983 as four students at the University of Vermont, eventually growing into a touring powerhouse with over 15 studio albums. While the band and its management operate independently of the initiative, their passionate fanbase—widely known as “phans”—has channeled their passion for music and community into impactful work.

Decades of Community-Driven Giving

The Mockingbird Foundation itself was created in 1996 by fans of Phish to raise money for children’s music education. The organization has grown immensely since then, but still remains in the hands of devoted Phish fans.

According to Ellis Godard of The Mockingbird Foundation, the scholarship is a natural extension of the communal ethos surrounding the band’s music.

“Phish has always been about community—the way a gathering of strangers becomes something bigger through music,” Godard said, emphasizing that the new fund allows supporters to invest in classrooms and local communities.

A Shared Vision for Vermont Classrooms

Scott Giles, VSAC President and CEO, highlighted the mutual enthusiasm for the project.

“Phish fans will now be able to directly help students in Vermont who share a passion for music,” Giles noted. “VSAC is delighted to help support generations of learners who share fans’ enthusiasm for the power of song.”

Eligibility and Application Requirements

Applications for The Mockingbird Foundation Music Scholarship are now open through the Vermont Student Assistance Corp.. To qualify, candidates must meet specific academic and financial criteria:

Be enrolled at least three-quarter time as a college sophomore, junior, or senior.

Demonstrate financial need.

Embody the foundation’s core values, including a commitment to excellence, innovation, academic achievement, and service to others.

Navigating the Selection Process

Applicants are required to submit VSAC’s Unified Scholarship Application alongside a FAFSA form, a personal essay, an academic transcript, and two letters of recommendation—one detailing community service and another from a person who is not a relative. Selection criteria weigh academic achievement, financial need, recommendation letters, and the applicant’s essay. Award amounts and the total number of scholarships granted will be determined annually.