Piero Golinelli, Urban Law Expert, Dies in Mondovì at 91

Piero Golinelli, an expert in administrative and urban planning law, passed away at the age of 91.

Shaping Regional Urban Law from Mondovì

Golinelli established his legal practice in 1961. While he initially handled civil and criminal matters, he focused on specialization in urban and administrative law. His competence led him to provide support to the Regions of Piedmont and Valle d'Aosta, the Provinces of Turin, Vercelli and Asti, the Gran Paradiso National Park, Confindustria Piemonte and professional bodies in the sector.

Civic Leadership and Professional Legacy

During the 1970s, he was a figure of reference for the group “Il Belvedere,” later running in 1994 for the Chamber of Deputies in the list of the “Patto per l’Italia.” Locally, his work included his role as a municipal councilor and president of the Building Commission.

Mondovì Mayor Luca Robaldo reflected on the attorney’s impact. "Figura di altissimo rilievo professionale e di autorevolezza non comune, mi piace ricordare l’impegno e il lavoro di Piero al fianco di tanti amministratori locali e non solo, nonché il suo ruolo di consigliere comunale della nostra città e – per molti anni – di presidente della Commissione Edilizia," Robaldo stated.

The practice Golinelli founded in Mondovì grew in its composition. In 1996, Alessandra Golinelli began her professional activity, and in March 2012 she constituted with her father the professional association today holding the studio, moved to the new location of Corso Europa 14. The studio is present also in Turin, through the connection and continuous collaboration with the lawyer Giovanni Martino, registered to the Order of Turin, component of the Monregalese studio.

Farewell and Commemoration

Golinelli is survived by his wife, Virginia, his children Marco with his wife Michela and children Virginia, Pietro and Maddalena; Sandra with her husband Andrea and daughters Martina and Beatrice; and his grandchildren Giacomo, Mattia and Federica with their respective families. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 1, at 10 a.m. at the parish of the Sacred Heart in Mondovì Altipiano, with departure from the home in Piazza Monteregale 8 at 9.45. The body will be buried in the cemetery of Villavecchia. The rosary will be recited Wednesday, September 30 at 20, in the same parish. Masses in memory are planned for Saturday, October 10 and Saturday, October 31, both at 18.30 in the same parish.