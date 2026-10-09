Plastics Assembly Technician Job Opening in Saint-Georges-sur-Loire

Targeting Personality Alongside Press Mechanics in Saint-Georges-sur-Loire

Finding a skilled industrial technician who can seamlessly transition between complex tooling swaps, machine calibrations, and production line startups is rarely simple. Temporis Angers Nord is taking a different route with its latest recruitment drive, emphasizing candidate personalities just as much as hard mechanics for an interim placement based in Saint-Georges-sur-Loire.

Managing Daily Floor Operations and Quality Control

The open temporary position calls for a qualified injection molding technician to manage daily floor operations. Day-to-day responsibilities at the Saint-Georges-sur-Loire client site involve executing precise tooling changes, dialing in press settings, and initiating production runs while maintaining strict quality control over finished plastic parts. Technicians must safeguard equipment efficiency and troubleshoot mechanical faults quickly to prevent costly downtime.

Weighing Experience Against Accessibility in Hiring

While an established background in plastics processing is preferred, beginner applicants are also accepted for the role, opening the door for motivated individuals looking to break into the sector.

Photo: jobintree.com

Balancing Four-Day Production Weeks With Inclusion Policies

Industrial schedules often demand grueling shift work, but this particular contract offers a distinctive work-life balance arrangement. The position operates strictly on day shifts spread across a four-day workweek, leaving Fridays completely free of work. This compressed schedule structure targets professionals seeking predictability without sacrificing technical engagement on the factory floor.

Accessibility and workplace inclusion remain central pillars of the deployment strategy. The user enterprise maintains an active hiring policy specifically aimed at improving the representation of disabled workers within its operational workforce.

Submitting Candidacies Directly to Temporis Angers Nord

Applicants drawn to the position can reach out directly to Temporis Angers Nord by phone or electronic mail to submit their candidacies for the Saint-Georges-sur-Loire assignment.