Polcanova and Gardos Target European Table Tennis Championship Medal in Ljubljana

By Omar El Sayed

Chasing a Third Podium

Austria’s mixed-doubles table tennis pairing of Sofia Polcanova and Robert Gardos open their European Championships campaign in Ljubljana on Sunday at 9:35 AM. They are targeting a third medal together after claiming bronze in 2022 and silver in 2024. The unseeded ÖTTV duo faces Montenegro’s Amelia Uce-Nikolov and Kristian Stanojkovski in their opening match.

The matches in Ljubljana serve as a crucial staging ground for gathering valuable world ranking points for the 2028 Olympic qualification campaign, while also laying the structural foundation for the upcoming 2027 European Games.

A Veteran Returns to Ljubljana

For Gardos, returning to the Slovenian capital carries personal resonance. “For me, it would be a dream to win a medal here again. After all, I was able to become Youth European Champion in Ljubljana in 1993. That would bring things full circle,” Gardos reflected.

The 47-year-old veteran enters the tournament holding 13 career European Championship medals. Despite his age, the former Tyrol native remains in peak competitive form, having secured the Europe Cup earlier this spring with Spanish club Priego and anchoring Austria to a ninth-place finish at the Team World Championships in London.

Clear Runway for Singles Action

The scheduling of the mixed event aligns favorably with Polcanova’s individual commitments. As the fourth seed in the women’s singles draw, the triple European champion does not begin her individual campaign until Wednesday evening. This leaves a clear runway for the mixed doubles quarterfinals.

“There are almost no overlaps. That is important to stay mentally fit,” Polcanova noted after completing her final preparations in China.

Full Austrian Squad Enters the Fray

Sunday’s schedule features multiple Austrian players across various draws. Karoline Mischek-Colucci and Maciej Kolodziejczyk face Slovenia’s Sara Tokic and Brin Vovk in the mixed doubles morning session.

In singles action, Mischek meets Latvia’s Polina Stasevska starting at 1:05 PM. Elina Fuchs takes on Slovenian competitor Katarina Strazar—who plays domestically for Bodensdorf—at 11:20 AM.

Doubles and Group Phase Bouts

On the men’s side, the morning group phase sees Maciej Kolodziejczyk match up against Cyprus player Christos Theofanous. Alongside him, Liu Zhenlong faces Czech Republic competitor Stephan Brhel.

The evening session shifts focus to the men’s doubles brackets. This features the pairings of Robert Gardos and Maciej Kolodziejczyk against Latvia’s Daniels Kogans and Ireland’s Alexander Gillen, as well as Andreas Levenko and Liu Zhenlong meeting Serbia’s Zsolt Petö and Uros Ninkovic.