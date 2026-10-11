Pope Leo XIV declares capital punishment inadmissible

Pope Leo XIV declared capital punishment inadmissible on Saturday, October 10, 2026, coinciding with the World Day Against the Death Penalty. The American pontiff’s statement arrived just as the U.S. Defense Department announced plans to livestream a firing squad execution, drawing sharp rebukes from high-ranking Vatican officials.

The Bottom Line

Pope Leo XIV publicly reaffirmed the Catholic Church’s opposition to the death penalty via X, utilizing the hashtag #NoDeathPenalty.

The U.S. Defense Department scheduled the firing squad execution of Nidal Malik Hasan for December 3 at Fort Hood, with plans for a public livestream.

Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin condemned the scheduled livestream as incomprehensible and unacceptable, stating that capital punishment serves no deterrent.

Vatican Condemns Planned Fort Hood Execution Spectacle

The convergence of papal advocacy and American military scheduling created an immediate diplomatic and ideological clash. Pope Leo XIV utilized his official X handle, @Pontifex, to circulate revised Catholic teaching established under Pope Francis. The message asserted that effective detention systems protect citizens while preserving the possibility of inmate redemption, declaring that the common good requires no recourse to capital punishment.

Hours prior to the papal social media post, Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin issued a severe critique regarding American plans. Speaking to Vatican News, Parolin labeled the decision to broadcast the event as unacceptable. “It is truly incomprehensible that anyone would want to use this system today — I don’t know for what purpose,” Parolin said, emphasizing that turning state-sanctioned death into a public spectacle violates human dignity.

Execution Details for Nidal Malik Hasan Set for December

The controversy centers on the U.S. Defense Department’s announcement made on Thursday regarding the execution of Nidal Malik Hasan. Convicted for the 2009 mass shooting at the Fort Hood military base that left 13 people dead and 32 others wounded, Hasan is scheduled to face a firing squad on December 3 at the Texas facility.

Photo: boston.com

U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Saturday that he would make the final decision regarding whether the execution would be broadcast live. Meanwhile, Archbishop Paul Coakley, head of the U.S. bishops conference, released a statement on Friday expressing shock and great sorrow. Coakley argued that the public execution would further undermine the moral fabric of the nation.

Evolution of Church Doctrine on Capital Punishment

The 2026 papal statements build directly upon policy shifts enacted in 2018. In 2018, Pope Francis amended the Catechism of the Catholic Church to classify capital punishment as inadmissible in all circumstances. This revision superseded historical exceptions that allowed the death penalty if it represented the sole method for defending human lives against an unjust aggressor.

Aligning with his predecessor, Pope Leo XIV has consistently emphasized prison ministry throughout his papacy. In April, during a visit to Bata prison in Equatorial Guinea, Leo delivered messages of hope to incarcerated individuals. The pontiff is scheduled to continue this outreach with an upcoming prison visit in Buenos Aires during his tour of Latin America.

Official / Body Position Stated Reference Date Pope Leo XIV Capital punishment is inadmissible; detention systems protect citizens while allowing for redemption. October 10, 2026 Cardinal Pietro Parolin Turn death into a spectacle is unacceptable and incompatible with human dignity. October 10, 2026 Archbishop Paul Coakley Described the Pentagon plan as a barbaric promotion of a culture of death. October 9, 2026

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