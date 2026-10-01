Porto’s Aghehowa Opens Up on Injury Nightmare and World Cup Heartbreak

Samu Aghehowa Reveals World Cup Heartbreak

FC Porto forward Aghehowa has opened up about the severe psychological toll of missing the World Cup with Spain due to a complex injury. Speaking on the radio programme ‘El Larguero’ with Manu Carreno, the 22-year-old revealed he was unable to watch any tournament matches initially, calling the ordeal a “nightmare.”

Fantasy & Market Impact International Stock: Aghehowa’s immediate domestic focus underpins his bid to secure a permanent senior call-up under Spain’s national team boss.

The Psychological Weight of a Cruel Injury Timeline

For a young forward, the timing could not have been more brutal. Aghehowa admitted that representing Spain on the global stage was an ambition he locked onto long before he turned professional, tracing his dream back to his days in Granada’s reserve team. When a severe physical setback derailed that trajectory just as a positive club campaign was hitting its stride, the psychological blow was immediate and severe.

Speaking candidly to Manu Carreno on ‘El Larguero’, Aghehowa detailed the defensive mechanisms he had to deploy just to cope with the reality of watching from the sidelines. “I’m not going to lie, I couldn’t watch the matches,” Aghehowa said, describing how his mother watched the opener downstairs while he isolated himself upstairs. The avoidance was absolute; friends inviting him over for matches were rebuffed as the mental burden of what might have been proved too heavy to process.

Recovery, Rehabilitation, and Resuming the Ascent at Porto

The turning point in his recovery arrived as time went on, allowing him to slowly re-engage with the sport. Behind the scenes, the physical rehabilitation required meticulous patience. Aghehowa credited the medical staff at FC Porto for guiding him through the delicate phases required to prevent long-term complications from such a complex issue.

“Thank God this nightmare is over. The important thing is that I feel like a footballer again and I’m enjoying what I love most,” Aghehowa stated. By following strict rehabilitative protocols, the 22-year-old noted that he actually feels physically superior to his pre-injury baseline. That physical resurgence is precisely what Porto’s tactical setup demands as they navigate domestic and European fixtures.

National Team Support and Looking Ahead

Despite the heartbreak of missing out on the tournament run, the player found solace in the backing he received from the national setup. Aghehowa expressed public gratitude to the national team boss, who personally checked in on the striker’s well-being by calling him multiple times during his rehabilitation.

Metric / Detail Player Status Player Name Aghehowa Current Club FC Porto Age 22 Key Milestone Recovery from complex injury

With the rehabilitation phase firmly behind him, the focus shifts entirely to recapturing peak athletic rhythm. As Aghehowa reintegrates into high-intensity competition, the combination of his physical profile and renewed mental clarity positions him as a central figure for both club ambitions and future international cycles.

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