PTI Chairman Gohar Ali Khan Invites Jamaat-i-Islami Chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to Multiparty Conference

“All the parties that have a history in Pakistan, in forming and writing the Constitution, all the parties which might be in opposition or otherwise, it is their responsibility to sit and do mutual consultations and discuss this current situation in Pakistan,” Senate opposition leader Senator Allama Raja Nasir Abbas stated on Friday as an opposition delegation fanned out across Islamabad and Rawalpindi to build consensus for a high-stakes national political conference.

The Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP) opposition alliance is rapidly formalizing its diplomatic outreach ahead of a planned October 4 multiparty conference. According to dawn.com, a senior TTAP delegation—including Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) heavyweights—visited Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Hafiz Naeemur Rehman to formally invite him to a multiparty conference (MPC). The initiative, initially spearheaded by PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, aims to forge a united political front addressing soaring inflation, severe economic strain, cascading security breakdowns, and the controversial creation of new provinces.

Expanding Diplomatic Outbox Across the Political Aisle

The opposition’s outreach has not stopped at the gates of the Jamaat-i-Islami. In a separate meeting reported by dawn.com, Senator Abbas led the TTAP delegation straight to the residence of former Prime Minister and Awam Pakistan Party Chairman Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, extending an identical invitation to the multiparty moot. Alongside Senator Abbas were TTAP Vice Chairman and former senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar and spokesperson Akhunzada Hussain Ahmad Yousafzai.

Conversation with Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Sahib, the caretaker chairman, with the media after

This coalition-building effort follows a series of strategic sit-downs. Earlier in the week, dawn.com noted, the opposition alliance also reached out to the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), an overture that the ruling party’s allies reportedly welcomed. To streamline this momentum, TTAP has formally established a six-member committee tasked with ironing out a cohesive agenda with participating political forces.

Security Crises and the Looming Threat of Emergency Rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Opposition leaders call the proposed MPC a means of securing democracy, while the federal government faces a volatile security and political situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). According to tribune.com.pk, Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Tariq Fazal Chaudhry publicly linked the federal cabinet’s contemplated emergency or governor’s rule in KP to the province’s deteriorating security paradigm, adamantly maintaining that the move has nothing to do with the PTI’s impending October 4 march.

“If it is being thought that if the talks result only in postponing the long march, the issue of emergency will be over, then this should be made clear: the long march has nothing to do with the imposition of emergency,” Chaudhry asserted to tribune.com.pk, accusing the provincial PTI administration of failing to cooperate with federal security apparatuses to curb rising terrorism.

In contrast, Islamabad has delayed implementing emergency or governor's rule in KP, using the looming threat to negotiate with the province. Sources cited by thenews.pk indicate that the federal government is offering the PTI a final window to de-escalate and call off its October 4 street agitation. If the party alters its confrontational course, backchannel discussions could potentially facilitate improved medical access and expanded legal and familial visits for jailed PTI founder Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, though Khan’s ultimate release remains strictly a matter for the courts.

Photo: The Express Tribune

Backchannel Maneuvers and Alternative Mediations

Behind closed doors, high-level executive consultations have run parallel to the public political theater. During the meeting, Interior Minister Naqvi briefed the premier on both the ground realities in KP and ongoing backchannel communications with PTI leadership.

Adding a distinct layer of traditional diplomacy to the crisis, radio.gov.pk reported that a delegation of tribal elders led by former KP Governor Shaukatullah Khan met with Federal Minister Amir Muqam in Islamabad to formally offer their services as a grand tribal jirga, seeking to ease toxic friction between the provincial and federal administrations. Minister Muqam welcomed the intervention, promising to apprise federal leadership of the elders’ recommendations.

Chairman P.T.I Barrister Gohar Ali Khan Media Talk | GFA

Despite these overlapping mediation efforts, the immediate flashpoint remains the PTI’s scheduled October 4 demonstration. PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan insisted to thenews.pk that the protest call is unyielding and will remain entirely peaceful, even as Senator Abbas voiced shared opposition consensus against any unconstitutional imposition of governor’s rule in KP during a joint media address.

“We met Hafiz Naeem today, grateful to him. Right now, there is an agenda for the All Parties Conference. Political parties should sit and discuss Pakistan’s problems, do an assessment of all the problems and then find a way out for all that,” Senator Abbas remarked, emphasizing that mutual consultation remains the country’s sole escape hatch from compounding crises.