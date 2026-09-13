Rare Daytime Lunar Occultation of Venus: How to Watch on Sept 14

On Monday, September 14, 2026, skywatchers across the Czech Republic and Slovakia can observe a rare daytime lunar occultation as the Moon passes directly in front of Venus shortly before noon, transforming both celestial bodies into striking miniature crescents visible against the blue daytime sky.

The Optics of a Daytime Occultation

Celestial mechanics rarely afford naked-eye astronomy during daylight hours. Yet, this upcoming event offers a distinct geometric alignment. Venus sits safely west of the Sun, shining brightly enough to pierce the blue daytime atmosphere under clean air conditions. While a casual glance under clear skies might catch the phenomenon, astronomers recommend using small binoculars or telescopes to resolve the finer details of the lunar limb swallowing the planet.

Physics dictates the exact visual profile. The ingress phase—when Venus first touches the Moon—occurs behind the unilluminated dark edge, or limb, of the lunar disk. Viewers tracking the event through optics will witness the gradual disappearance of the Venusian crescent behind an invisible silhouette. The egress, or exit phase, brings the real visual payoff. As the bodies gain altitude, the reappearance happens from behind the dark edge, leaving both crescents hovering in close proximity.

Timetable and Geographic Variances

Precision timing dictates successful observation of planetary occultations. The entire celestial transit lasts over an hour, but the critical ingress and egress windows narrow down to mere seconds. Regional geography shifts these minutes deliberately:

Prague: Ingress begins at approximately 11:33 CEST, with egress following at 12:41 CEST.

Ingress begins at approximately 11:33 CEST, with egress following at 12:41 CEST. Bratislava: Ingress matches Prague at 11:33 CEST, while egress occurs slightly later at 12:43 CEST.

Ingress matches Prague at 11:33 CEST, while egress occurs slightly later at 12:43 CEST. Broad Visibility: Minor variations of a few minutes apply across other regions in the Czech Republic and Slovakia.

Enthusiasts looking to map the exact trajectories for their specific coordinates can simulate the occultation using open-source planetarium software like Stellarium or check tracking portals like In-the-sky.org. Photographers and telescope owners equipped with tracking mounts will find the moments leading up to 1:00 PM CEST to be the most photogenic.

Rarity in the Central European Skies

Orbital mechanics dictate that occultations of Venus are infrequent visitors to Central European skies. Following this September display, the next comparable daytime occultation of Venus by the Moon won’t be observable from this region until the morning hours of January 10, 2032. This temporal gap elevates the 2026 event from a routine conjunction to a primary highlight of the year’s astronomical calendar.

Photo: sciencemag.cz

Local scientific organizations are actively incorporating the event into public outreach. The Opava-based Astrophysical ProGResy project has cataloged the phenomenon as part of its comprehensive 2026 observing guide, encouraging observers to submit high-resolution captures to its ongoing “Vesmír a život” (Space and Life) photography competition. Meteorological forecasts remain the ultimate variable. Cloud cover will ground even the most sophisticated backyard telescopes, making clear air the single non-negotiable prerequisite for witnessing the Moon swallow Venus in broad daylight.